comscore Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops
News

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Laptops

CES 2022: Samsung showcased an array of foldable products in the annual trade show including Flex S foldable, Flex G foldable, and Flex Slidable, and the Flex Note.

Samsung Flex Note

Samsung seems to have high hopes on foldable tech as the company is expanding to the next frontier- laptops. While foldable smartphones worked well (if not wonders), Samsung now intends to bring the folding screen tech into the laptop space. For this, the tech giant has unveiled the Flex Note concept at CES 2022. Also Read - CES 2022: Google announces spatial audio support for headsets, Fast Pair for Android TV, Chromebooks

Samsung showcased foldable screen concept on laptop at CES 2022: Flex Note

Samsung Display at the annual trade show for this year unveiled a ‘technology concept’ and explained the possibility of how a big display can transform like a 13-inch laptop when folded and as a 17-inch wide monitor when extended. While Galaxy Z Fold 3 managed to justify the foldable tech due to the flexibility of the device, the concept on a laptop still seems a distant dream considering the screen real estate and technical components. However, a versatile laptop like this would certainly enhance the user experience. Also Read - CES 2022: Acer launches Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 Nitro 5 gaming laptops

That said, 2022 could be the year of foldable screens (again), as Intel too announced that they are working on a foldable display spec that could leverage the adoption of laptops with foldable screens. The folding laptop isn’t a new concept, Lenovo tried experimenting with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold in 2020. But as the tech is advancing, we might witness a wholesome product in the coming years. Also Read - CES 2022: HP launches new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops

Besides the Flex Note, Samsung showcased an array of foldable products at CES 2022. The list includes- Samsung Flex S foldable, Flex G foldable, and Flex Slidable. Flex S is a foldable phone that has a three-way design and forms the letter S when unfolded. Meanwhile, Flex G is an inward folding device that can be folded in a way that the screen stays hidden. As for the Samsung Flex Slidable, it somewhat resembles Oppo X 2021 offering extra screen real estate. The display on the device can slide out with a press of a button and can be used as a sidebar for accessing apps from the home screen. While most of these products are a technological concept, it remains to be seen how the conglomerate will materialise it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 9:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 6, 2022 9:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops
Laptops
Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops
Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more

Instagram is planning to bring back chronological feed soon

Apps

Instagram is planning to bring back chronological feed soon

EV sales in India witness massive 240 percent jump in December

Electric Vehicle

EV sales in India witness massive 240 percent jump in December

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

Apps

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more

Instagram is planning to bring back chronological feed soon

EV sales in India witness massive 240 percent jump in December

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

Apps

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year
Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside

Laptops

Acer launches three new gaming laptops at CES 2022: Details inside
HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

HP announces new Elite Dragonfly laptops, EliteBook G9 laptops at CES 2022
CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced

Laptops

CES 2022: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15 gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 series SoC announced
CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

Smart TVs

CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

हिंदी समाचार

120W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 108MP कैमरे के साथ आज लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi का यह धांसू फोन

वीवो ला रहा है 5000mAh बैटरी और बड़े डिस्प्ले वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुआ रेंडर

CES 2022: Nokia ने उतारे 4 नए स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 7,400 रुपये से 18,000 रुपये तक

Bulli Bai App विवाद: सरकार ने Telegram पर 'विवादास्पद' चैनल किया ब्लॉक

धमाकेदार फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई iQOO 9 सीरीज, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops
Laptops
Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops
Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more
Instagram is planning to bring back chronological feed soon

Apps

Instagram is planning to bring back chronological feed soon
EV sales in India witness massive 240 percent jump in December

Electric Vehicle

EV sales in India witness massive 240 percent jump in December
CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

Apps

CES 2022: Google really wants you to pair all your devices this year

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers