Samsung seems to have high hopes on foldable tech as the company is expanding to the next frontier- laptops. While foldable smartphones worked well (if not wonders), Samsung now intends to bring the folding screen tech into the laptop space. For this, the tech giant has unveiled the Flex Note concept at CES 2022.

Samsung Display at the annual trade show for this year unveiled a 'technology concept' and explained the possibility of how a big display can transform like a 13-inch laptop when folded and as a 17-inch wide monitor when extended. While Galaxy Z Fold 3 managed to justify the foldable tech due to the flexibility of the device, the concept on a laptop still seems a distant dream considering the screen real estate and technical components. However, a versatile laptop like this would certainly enhance the user experience.

That said, 2022 could be the year of foldable screens (again), as Intel too announced that they are working on a foldable display spec that could leverage the adoption of laptops with foldable screens. The folding laptop isn't a new concept, Lenovo tried experimenting with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold in 2020. But as the tech is advancing, we might witness a wholesome product in the coming years.

Besides the Flex Note, Samsung showcased an array of foldable products at CES 2022. The list includes- Samsung Flex S foldable, Flex G foldable, and Flex Slidable. Flex S is a foldable phone that has a three-way design and forms the letter S when unfolded. Meanwhile, Flex G is an inward folding device that can be folded in a way that the screen stays hidden. As for the Samsung Flex Slidable, it somewhat resembles Oppo X 2021 offering extra screen real estate. The display on the device can slide out with a press of a button and can be used as a sidebar for accessing apps from the home screen. While most of these products are a technological concept, it remains to be seen how the conglomerate will materialise it.