Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 laptop with Snapdragon chipset launched

Samsung has announced the launch of its new laptop called the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, but it is the same as the previous model except for chipset.

Samsung is closing the year 2022 with the launch of its new laptop. It has launched the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the biggest highlight of the laptop is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. The name of the new Samsung laptop may sound familiar to you because there is already a laptop available on the market with the same name. The difference, however, between the old and new one is the chipset. The latest Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 uses the Qualcomm processor, while the previous one features a 12th Gen Intel processor. Also Read - Upcoming laptops launching in India in March 2022: From Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro to Asus ZenBook Flip 14 OLED

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro has been launched in South Korea but the shipping will begin on January 16, 2023. Samsung says the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 can offer a higher battery life than the Intel-based laptop. There is also a difference in the performance of both laptops, hence, leading to a difference in their prices. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with the Qualcomm chipset is slightly more expensive than the Intel one.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 price

The price of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is KRW 1.89 million, which is roughly Rs 1,23,800. As opposed to this price, the Intel-based Galaxy Book 2 Pro costs Rs 1,15,990 in India. Samsung has not said whether or not it plans to bring this laptop to India, but considering the Intel variant was launched earlier, it is possible the Qualcomm version will also arrive.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 specifications

Other than the processor of the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, everything else is the same as the previous model. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset is based on Windows-on-ARM and brings major improvements in the performance. Samsung claims the Gen 3 offers more than 85 percent better multi-core CPU performance, and more than 60 per cent better GPU performance than the Gen 2.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch screen, also it is super light and thin at just 1.04kg and 11.5mm. Moreover, it has an AMOLED display that can flip around 360 degrees, so that it can be used as a tablet to jot down notes with the included S Pen stylus. The Snapdragon-powered laptop can last up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge, also it offers superior connectivity with built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, the report added.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2022 12:47 PM IST
