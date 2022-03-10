Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India launch date teased by Amazon: Check details

Samsung is about to launch its new laptop series in India – Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, launched at MWC 2022 last month. The company teased its India launch in a tweet, and now this laptop has also been listed on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are live on Amazon with the ‘Coming Soon’ badge. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. In both, the company has a Full HD AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 16: 9 and HDR support. The screen brightness of this laptop is 400 nits, and it reaches 500 nits while watching HDR content. With S Pen, you will get up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage in Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. Also Read - Samsung says personal data of users is safe after 190GB data leaked by hackers

The laptop has a 12th Generation Intel Core processor and the option of Core i5 and Core i7. For graphics, the company is giving XE in it. Talking about the OS, it works on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The company is also offering an updated Full HD webcam in the new laptop, and its field of view is also quite wide. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more

For strong sound, 4W dual speaker in 13.3-inch variant and 5W dual speaker in 15.3-inch variant has been provided. Both variants will get Dolby Atmos support and a dual-array mic with AI noise cancellation. The 13.3-inch laptop comes with 63Whr, and the 15.6-inch laptop comes with a 68Whr battery. The company is also offering 65W fast charging in the computer. The company claims that the laptop’s battery lasts up to 21 hours on a full charge.

As per Samsung, Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the company’s thinnest laptop. However, book 2 Pro 360 is a thin 2-in-1 laptop with S Pen support. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is available in Graphite and Silver color, and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is available in Burgundy, Graphite, and silver color.

