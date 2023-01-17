Samsung has scheduled the Unpacked 2023 for February 1 where it is expected to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series. Now, as per a new report, Samsung will also announce its new laptop series dubbed Samsung Galaxy Book 3 at the same event. Also Read - Jio launches its True 5G network in 16 cities in India: Check availability here

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series could have up to five models having Intel's latest laptop processors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series to launch next month, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 specs

As per Ishan Agarwal (via MySmartPrice), Samsung is gearing up for the release of the Galaxy Book 3. The lightweight laptop series is tipped to go official on February 1, 2023, which is the date of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy Book 3 series is said to have multiple models such as the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

The promotional image of the laptop series has surfaced hinting at a slim and lightweight design. As for the specifications, the Galaxy Book 3 and Book 3 360 will have a 15-inch display.

The Book 3 Ultra will feature a slightly larger size of 16 inches. On the other hand, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will have a 16-inch Super AMOLED display with a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It will be powered by Intel’s 13th Gen i7-1360 Evo processor paired with Iris Xe graphics.

It is touted to have up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It will have a quad-speaker system tuned by AKG. The speakers will also have Dolby Atmos audio support.

As for the battery, the Book 3 Pro 360 will pack a 76WHr battery with 65W fast charging support. The laptop will also come with an S-Pen and boot on Windows 11 Home Edition. The laptop will be 13mm in thickness and weigh 1.6 kg.