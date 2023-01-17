comscore Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series launch tipped for next month
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series To Launch On February 1 Alongside Galaxy S23
News

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series to launch on February 1 alongside Galaxy S23

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 lineup could comprise the Galaxy Book 3, Book 3 360, Book 3 Pro, Book 3 Pro 360, and Book 3 Ultra. Check all details here.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is tipped to launch next month.
  • The laptop could be get official alongside the Galaxy S23 at the Unpacked event.
  • The Unpacked event is schduled for February 1, 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series

Samsung has scheduled the Unpacked 2023 for February 1 where it is expected to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series. Now, as per a new report, Samsung will also announce its new laptop series dubbed Samsung Galaxy Book 3 at the same event. Also Read - Jio launches its True 5G network in 16 cities in India: Check availability here

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series could have up to five models having Intel’s latest laptop processors. Also Read - Nokia T21 tablet with 10.3-inch display, a 8,200mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series to launch next month, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 specs

As per Ishan Agarwal (via MySmartPrice), Samsung is gearing up for the release of the Galaxy Book 3. The lightweight laptop series is tipped to go official on February 1, 2023, which is the date of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Also Read - Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders

The Galaxy Book 3 series is said to have multiple models such as the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

The promotional image of the laptop series has surfaced hinting at a slim and lightweight design. As for the specifications, the Galaxy Book 3 and Book 3 360 will have a 15-inch display.

The Book 3 Ultra will feature a slightly larger size of 16 inches. On the other hand, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will have a 16-inch Super AMOLED display with a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It will be powered by Intel’s 13th Gen i7-1360 Evo processor paired with Iris Xe graphics.

It is touted to have up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It will have a quad-speaker system tuned by AKG. The speakers will also have Dolby Atmos audio support.

As for the battery, the Book 3 Pro 360 will pack a 76WHr battery with 65W fast charging support. The laptop will also come with an S-Pen and boot on Windows 11 Home Edition. The laptop will be 13mm in thickness and weigh 1.6 kg.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 4:16 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    Jio s True 5G Plus network arrives in 16 cities in India: Check availability
    Telecom
    Jio s True 5G Plus network arrives in 16 cities in India: Check availability
    Nokia T21 tablet with a 10.3-inch AMOLED display launched in India

    News

    Nokia T21 tablet with a 10.3-inch AMOLED display launched in India

    Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders

    News

    Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders

    iQOO Neo 7, Poco X5 Pro 5G price leaked in India: Check details

    Mobiles

    iQOO Neo 7, Poco X5 Pro 5G price leaked in India: Check details

    Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Rajasthan: Check availability

    Telecom

    Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Rajasthan: Check availability

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    Jio s True 5G Plus network arrives in 16 cities in India: Check availability

    Nokia T21 tablet with a 10.3-inch AMOLED display launched in India

    Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders

    Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Rajasthan: Check availability

    Google working on Apple s AirTag like tracker: What we know so far

    Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

    iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

    INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

    5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

      Features

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

      News

      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?