Samsung during its latest edition of the Unpacked 2021 event launched a slew of laptops including the Galaxy Book, Book Pro, Book Pro 360, and Galaxy Book Odyssey. Soon after the event, the company silently launched its Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha in the US. It is the successor to last year’s Galaxy Book Flex Alpha. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha. Also Read - Xiaomi could introduce a RAM extension feature in MIUI

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha: Price

Samsung has started taking pre-bookings for the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha via its official website. The Intel Core i5 variant is priced at $849 (approximately Rs 63,000) and the Intel Core i7 processor is priced at $1,049 (approximately Rs 77,700). Both the variants will be made available in the Black and Silver colour options. Also Read - Top smartphones launched in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, iQOO 7 and more

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha sports a 2-in-1 convertible design with a 13.3-inch QLED full HD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by up to the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with an integrated GPU. The Core i5 variant is paired with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of SSD storage, whereas, the Core i7 variant ships with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Also Read - Want to avoid a WhatsApp group fully? Here's how to mute mention notifications

The device features a 720p webcam, dual-array microphones, two 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home operating system. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port and a microSD card slot.