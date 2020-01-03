comscore Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop with 2-in-1 design launched
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop with 2-in-1 design launched: Check features, price

In October 2019, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptops at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC). Now, the South Korean giant has launched a new laptop, which is cal

In October 2019, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptops at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC). Now, the South Korean giant has launched a new laptop, which is called Galaxy Book Flex Alpha. The laptop from Samsung offers a few high-end features of those new Galaxy Book laptops at a cheaper price point. The device features a 2-in-1 aluminum design and very thin bezels.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop comes with a QLED panel. It has a high screen-to-body ratio. The laptop features a 13. 3-inch display with full HD resolution and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processor. At the moment, it unclear whether the device features Core i3 or i5 processor. It is paired with Intel UHD graphics.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop measures 13.9mm in thickness and weigh about 1.19 kg. The brand is offering this laptop in 8GB and 12GB LPDD4 RAM variants. It will be available for purchase in two SSD storage variants, including 256GB and 512GB. The device is powered by a 54Wh battery, which Samsung claims can deliver 17.5 hours of battery life.

This laptop offers support for fast charging through USB-C. The 2-in-1 laptop also packs 1.5W speakers, and features a 720p HD camera for video calls. The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha supports Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, microSD, and a 3.5mm combo jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner for security purposes.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion with Wireless PowerShare announced at SDC19

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion with Wireless PowerShare announced at SDC19

Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Book Ion were unveiled with advanced features like Nvidia MX250 graphics card and Wireless Power. One will not find these features on the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha laptop. The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, which is a premium version, features AKG stereo speakers with Smart Amp. It also packs a 69.7Wh battery with a wireless PowerShare feature. The touchpad acts as a wireless charging unit, allowing you to charge smartwatch or Galaxy Buds. 

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha price and other details

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha comes with a price label of $829.99, which is around Rs 59,498 in India. The new Samsung laptop will be released in the market in the first half of 2020. The brand will also be selling an Active Pen stylus for the device, which one will have to buy separately. Besides, Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing and release dates of the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptops that were announced in October. It is expected to launch these devices in early 2020.

