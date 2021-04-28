Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro laptop series at the Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event. Samsung also launched the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey at the event. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked was a virtual event, which was streamed live via the company’s website and its YouTube channel. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G arrives in India: Here are its top features

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro laptops come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes and are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with 5G support.

We take a look at the specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is up for pre-orders in the US, while sales will start from May 14, 2021. The laptop is priced at $1,200 for the 13.3-inch model and $1,300 for the 15.6-inch model, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 will come in two display sizes of 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch, both having Super AMOLED FHD resolution. The specifications of both the variants are similar, except a few changes here and there.

One of the major differences is that the 13.3-inch variant comes in 5G as well as Wi-Fi variant. Also, the 13.3-inch variant measures 302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm, while the 15.6-inch variant measures 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm, respectively.

The laptop is powered by the 1th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3) coupled with Intel Iris Xe (i7, i5)/Intel UHD Graphics (i3) graphics. The laptop can be bought with 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The 15.6-inch offers an additional 32GB LPDDR4x RAM option as well in addition to 8GB and 16GB.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available with Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Home Pro options. The battery on the 13.3-inch variant is 63Wh, while the bigger variant gets a 68Wh battery, respectively. A 65W USB Type-C fast charger is supported as well.

More features include a 720p HD camera, dual-array mic, AKG, and Dolby Atmos sound, Pro Keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power key. The laptop will be available in three colour options of Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze.

In terms of connectivity, the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi (GIg+), 802.11 ax 2×2, and Bluetooth v5.1. Ports on the device include a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-C ports, 3.5pi headphone/mic jack, microSD slot, and a nano SIM slot. The Wi-Fi model weighs 1.04kg and the 5G model weighs 1.10kg, respectively.

The connectivity options on the 15.6-inch variant are Wi-Fi 6E ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, and Bluetooth v5.1. Ports include a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-C ports, 3.5pi headphone/mic, and a microSD card slot. It weighs 1.39kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is already up for pre-orders in the US for a starting price of $1,000 for the 13.3-inch model. The 15.6-inch variant comes at $1,100. The sales will start from May 14, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch AMOLED display variants with FHD resolution. The laptops are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3) coupled with the Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5) and Intel UHD Graphics (i3) options. The 15.6-inch variant also offers an additional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 option as well.

The laptop comes with 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD. It runs Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Home Pro. More features include a 720p HD camera, dual-array mic, Pro keyboard, a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button, 65W USB Type-C fast charger, and AKG and Dolby Atmos sound.

The 13.3-inch variant supports a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 port, a 3.5pi headphone/mic jack, a MicroSD slot, and a nano SIM slot. The 15.6-inch variant also supports the same ports except for the nano SIM slot.

The 13.3-inch variant measures 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm. The Wi-Fi variant weighs 0.87kg, while the LTE variant weighs 0.88kg, respectively.

Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 6E ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, and Bluetooth v5.1, which is the same on the 15.6-inch variant as well except for LTE. The smaller variant is backed by a 63Wh battery, while the 15.6-inch model is backed by a 68Wh battery, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book comes with a 15.6-inch TFT LCD display with an FHD resolution. It can be bought with the 11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3), Intel Pentium Gold, or Intel Celeron processors. It comes in graphics card options of Intel Iris X Graphics (i7/i5), Intel UHD Graphics (i3/Pentium/Celeron), and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 Graphics (Ext.).

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Home Pro. It will be available with 4GB/8GB/16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD. The battery is 54Wh with a 65W USB Type-C fast charger.

Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, and Bluetooth v5.1. More features include a 720p HD camera, dual-array mic, Dolby Atmos audio, Pro keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button (optional).

Samsung Galaxy Book supports two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, an HDMI port, a 3.5pi headphone/mic slot, a security slot, a microSD slot, and a nano SIM slot. It can be bought in colour options of Mystic Silver and Mystic Blue. The laptop measures 356.6×229.1×15.4 mm and weighs up to 1.59kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey features a 15.6-inch TFT LCD display with an FHD resolution. It weighs 1.85kg and measures 356.6×229.1×17.7 mm. It is backed by an 83Wh battery with support for a 135W USB Type-C fast charger.

The laptop is powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor coupled with 8/16/32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an NVMe SSD up to 1TB. It comes with graphics options of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q and NVIDIA 3050 Max-Q.

The ports on the laptop are two USB-C ports, three USB-A 3.2, an HDMI, headphone/mic jack, a MicroSD slot, a security slot, and an RJ45. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1, and Gigabit Ethernet. The laptop can be bought in a Mystic Black colour option.