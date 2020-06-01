comscore Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 launched with Intel Inside | BGR India
The Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 has a 13.3-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, just like its predecessor.

  • Updated: June 1, 2020 4:35 PM IST
Samsung launched its first Galaxy Book S laptop in 2019. The product was presented as a super slim device without needing to be backed by a cooling fan since it had a highly efficient Snapdragon mobile platform called Qualcomm 8cx. In addition to running the Windows 10 operating system and offering LTE connectivity. Now, the South Korean tech giant has released an updated model of it, under the name Galaxy Book S 2020. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2; design, specifications and pricing leaked

Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 has a large 13.3-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, just like its predecessor. However, for this model, Samsung decided to replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx hardware platform in favor of a new Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature 4,300mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

With the new chipset, the laptop becomes the first of its kind to offer the Intel Lakefield processor with Intel’s 3D Foveros stacking technology and hybrid CPU architecture. This format intelligently balances multiple high-performance processes during use. While conserving battery life when not in use, as per the company claims. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s could feature 64MP camera, reveals report

The mentioned Intel Lakefield chip comes with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR4X), 256GB/512GB eUFS internal storage options, and a MicroSD card slot (for space expansion of up to 1TB). The Galaxy Book S 2020 comes with support for 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+). It has a weight of only 950g and a thickness of 11.8mm. It also offers an option to increase brightness up to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut.

Samsung has also partnered with Microsoft to enable users to enjoy the Android operating system on their Windows PC, for a seamless, continuous experience from device to device. With Microsoft’s “Your phone” function, we can synchronize our mobile device to receive notifications, messages, copy and paste between devices and transfer photos, all on the Galaxy Book S.

To enhance the multimedia experience, there are four speakers provided in its body, tuned by AKG and with sound enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. A fingerprint reader is also present. Regarding connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2 × 2, LTE6 (Cat 16), Bluetooth v5.0, and 2 USB-C ports.

Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 Price

The new Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 laptop is offered in Europe starts at a price of EUR 1,129 (Rs. 95,000 approximately) for the 256GB storage version. Meanwhile, the 512GB storage version costs £999 (around Rs. 93,500) in the UK. It will be available in a couple of color options, including Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2020 4:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 1, 2020 4:35 PM IST

