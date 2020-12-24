Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 could launch with a bigger battery and a QLED display on February 21, 2021. This was revealed by tipster WalkingCat, who posted a leaked Samsung slide on Twitter. The tipster also revealed that the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be much cheaper at $699 compared to the original Chromebook that was announced for $999. Also Read - Samsung QLED 8K TV range gets discounts up to Rs 3 lakhs

Perhaps the biggest feature would be promised 12+ hours of battery life, which is significantly higher than eight hours of battery life promised on the Galaxy Chromebook. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is also said to sport a 13.3-inch QLED display, a first for a Samsung Chromebook. To recall, the Galaxy Chromebook gets a 13.3-inch AMOLED display with 4K UHD resolution. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to come with S Pen support, confirms FCC listing

The slide also reveals features like 178 percent louder sound as well as Intel’s 10th Gen i3 processor. The original Chromebook is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Interestingly, a previous leak by Evan Blass suggests that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will look similar to its previous variant in terms of design, though the biggest changes could be internal as it is expected to be powered by Intel’s new 11th Gen laptop chip. Also Read - Samsung removes ad that mocked Apple for charger-less iPhone 12 and we know why

Blass shared a photo that shows off Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 in two color variants – possibly the Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray (same as the original model). Clearly, there do not seem big changes on the design front except for a few minor ones like the color has been extended to the sides as well and rearranged ports. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 seems to sport a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, the same as the original Galaxy Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year. However, it looks the Chromebook 2 could launch a month later in February, as per the new leak, and not at CES 2021. The Galaxy Chromebook gets two cameras, a 1-megapixel sensor above the display along with another 8-megapixel camera on the deck of the keyboard. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook supports stylus as well, which makes it easy to use Samsung Click-to-Call and Messaging apps and other Android smartphone features directly from the laptop.