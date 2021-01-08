comscore Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched: Price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched ahead of CES 2021: Price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 (approximately Rs 40,300). It comes with a QLED display, up to 10th gen i3 processor and more.

Samsung just like LG, Lenovo and other laptop manufacturers has unveiled its new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for CES 2021. This is the successor to last year’s Galaxy Chromebook, and it comes with a huge display upgrade. It features a QLED display over an AMOLED display, which came with its predecessor. Key features apart from the display include a 2-in1 form factor and support for the Universal Stylus Initiative. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: Price

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 (approximately Rs 40,300) for the Intel Celeron 5205U, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. And at $699.99 (approximately Rs 51,400) for the Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This is comparatively lower than the original Galaxy Chromebook, which debuted at $999.99 (approximately Rs 73,300). Also Read - LG Gram 2021 laptop lineup revealed; details here

It will be made available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colour options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s budget smartphone launched in India: Price, features, specs

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 sports a 13.3-inch full HD QLED display with touch support. It comes in two processor variants: Intel Celeron 5205U processor and or the 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor. The device comes with 4GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

It runs Google‘s Chrome OS with support for Google Play Store services and is backed by a 45.5WHr battery. It features an HD (720p) webcam for making video calls.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a backlit lattice keyboard and comes with support for a stylus that can have up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

In terms of ports, it features two USB Type-C ports, a3.5mm jack and a microSD card slot. For audio, the device features 5W stereo speakers paired with Smart AMP sound that the company claims enhances the audio output by up to 178 percent.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2021 1:51 PM IST

