Samsung is working on Galaxy Chromebook 2, which could launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next year. As per the latest leaked photos by tipster Evan Blass, Samsung could stick with the same design as the first0generation Galaxy Chromebook though the major changes will be internal. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price leaked, could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

The tipster shared a photo that shows off Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 in two color variants – possibly the Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray (same as the original model). Clearly, there does not seem big changes on the design front except for a few minor ones like the color has been extended to the sides as well and rearranged ports. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 seems to sport a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, the same as the original Galaxy Chromebook. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

“Very similar in appearance to the initial Galaxy Chromebook — rearranged ports and color patterns (the sides are now the same hue as the rest of the body, for instance) are the only differences noticeable to the naked eye — it’s hoped that the biggest changes will be internal,” Blass said. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs, features tipped via Buds Pro app: Know details

On the inside, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 could pack the 11th Gen Intel laptop chip, which is expected to bring significant improvements in overall performance as well as graphics performance. Further, the next-generation Galaxy Chromebook could be backed by a more powerful battery.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was introduced at CES 2020 in January. The premium 2-in-1 device features a 360-degree hinge with four modes – tent, flat, laptop, and tablet. It gets a 13.3-inch AMOLED display with 4K UHD resolution. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook features two cameras – a 1-megapixel camera above the display, and another 8-megapixel camera on the deck of the keyboard. It also comes with a Stylus, which makes it easy to use Samsung Click-to-Call and Messaging apps and other Android smartphone features directly from the laptop.