Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go powered by Intel Jasper Lake Celeron processor revealed

Samsung has silently listed its new Chromebook on its official website, dubbed Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. The new Galaxy Chromebook Go is powered by Intel's Jasper Lake processors paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Similar to most other Chromebooks in the segment, this also comes with an LTE connectivity option.

The company has published the detailed specifications for the new Galaxy Chromebook Go along with its images. However, is yet to share details about its availability and pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go sports a 14-inch TFT HD display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 (Jasper Lake) processor paired with integrated UHD Graphics. The laptop comes with 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 32GB/64GB/128GB of eMMC storage options. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

The device comes with an HD (720p) webcam, a digital microphone and dual stereo speakers rated 1.5W each.

Connecitivity options include WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port and a 3.5mm headphone-microphone combo jack. There is also an LTE option for the same, which sports a nano SIM card slot.

The device runs Google‘s ChromeOS and is backed by a 42.3Whr battery. It comes with support for 45W USB Type-C PD charging. The laptop measures 327.1×225.6×15.9mm and weighs 1.45 kilograms.