Samsung has launched a new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360. This new product has been aimed at students. The Chromebook 2 360 gets a convertible design with a touchscreen display. Samsung claims this form factor in a Chromebook will provide greater flexibility among students. The Chromebook gets a 360-degree convertible touchscreen.

The Chromebook gets a 12.4-inch touchscreen display with a brightness of 350 nits. Additionally, you'll be able to use 4G LTE for connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is also Wi-Fi 6. The new laptop has been launched in UK. So far, there's no word about its availability in India.

Operating System

ChromeOS lets users directly control Android phones from a built-in control centre called Phone Hub. Using Nearby Share, users will be able to share files with nearby Android devices and, using Wi-Fi Sync, automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks previously connected to an Android phone.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 also gets free built-in Antivirus, and Google Smart Unlock. Customers can also claim Chromebook benefits including 100GB Google One Storage for 12 months and 3 Months of YouTube Premium.

Processor

The laptop will be powered by Intel Celeron N4500 coupled with Intel UHD integrated graphics. The new Samsung Chromebook will get 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM with storage options of either 64GB or 128 GB.

Display

The display on the Chromebook is a 12.4-inch TFT screen with 2560×1600 WQXGA resolution. The screen has a pixel density of 243 ppi and a brightness of 350 nits.

Battery

Samsung has provided a 45.5Whr battery with the Galaxy Chromebook 360. The company claims a battery life of up to 10 hrs.

Miscellaneous

The front-facing camera is a 1-megapixel sensor which is capable of 720p recording. The laptop is pretty light at 1.28 kgs. In terms of ports you will get two USB-C ports, one USB 3.2, HP/Mic slot, microSD, and a Nano security slot.