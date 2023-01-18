comscore Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check details
Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop: Check price, specs, availability

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book2 5G laptop. It will be available for purchase at select locations starting the end of January 2023.

  • Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book2 5G laptop.
  • This laptop is powered by the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor.
  • Samsung Galaxy Book2 5G starts at 499 Euros.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go

Samsung has launched new laptop called the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G. The newly launched Galaxy Book2 Go 5G comes with a host of new features, which includes 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 compute platform, military grade durability, a 180-degree folding hinge and a bunch of smart features such as Galaxy Book Smart Switch, Quick Share and Second Screen among others. Also Read - Netflix to witness slowest revenue growth as ad plan struggles to gain traction

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G price and availability

As far availability is concerned, at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has been launched only in the United Kingdom. Samsung says that it will be up for purchase in Silver colour variant at Samsung.com and select retailers by the end of January 2023. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Coming to the pricing, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will be available for £499 (Rs 50,050 approximately), while the 4GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available for £649 (Rs 65,033 approximately). Lastly, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device will be available for £749 (Rs 75,122 approximately). Also Read - BMW X7 Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 1.22 crore

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G specifications and features

Talking about specifications, the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G comes with a 14-inch full HD TFT IPS display that is encased inside a 323.9 x 224.8 x 15.5mm body with military grade durability. It weighs just 1.44 kgs. It comes with a wedge design and a 180-degree folding hinge.

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor that is coupled with Qualcomm’s Adreno GPU, 4GB or 8GB of RAM an 128GB or 256GB of storage options. It runs Windows 11 Home operating system. It comes with a HD webcam and it has 5G, two USB-C ports, one USB2.0 port, an HP/mic, and a nano SIM slot for connectivity. The laptop is backed by a 42.3Whr battery with a 45W TA adapter.

The laptop also comes with a bunch of smart options including the Galaxy Ecosystem connectivity multi-Android apps, Second Screen and an easy switching option to switch the Galaxy Buds between Galaxy devices with Easy Buds Connection. Additionally, the laptop has a Galaxy Book Smart Switch option for transfering files, app lists and settings from users’ existing PCs to their Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, and a Quick Share functionality for sharing documents, photos and files between Galaxy devices – with no internet connectivity.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:07 PM IST
