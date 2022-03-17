Samsung has launched a total of six new laptop with various sizes, form factors

Samsung has re-entered the Indian market after a period of almost eight years. The South Korean brand has introduced six new Galaxy Book laptops in different form factors and price ranges. The company has introduced the Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business. The new laptops are powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors and the Galaxy Book Go is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Pricing

Samsung has launched a total of six new laptops with many different configurations. Here are the pricing details of all the laptops launched today: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs

-Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: Starting Rs 1,15,990

-Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro: Starting Rs 1,06,990

-Samsung Galaxy Book2 360: Starting Rs 99,990

-Samsung Galaxy Book2: Starting Rs 65,990

-Samsung Galaxy Book Go: Starting Rs 38,990

-Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business: Starting Rs 1,04,990 Also Read - Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones today: Here's what we know so far

Sizes

The Book2 Pro 360 and Book2 Pro will be available in two sizes: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch.

The Book2 360 will be available in just 13.3-inch form factor.

The Book2 will be available in just 15.6-inch size.

The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book2 Business will only be available with 14-inch displays.

Availability and offers

Samsung has announced that interested buyers can pre-book Galaxy Book2 Pro series, Galaxy Book2 Business and Galaxy Go starting March 18, 2022 on Samsung.com.

With the Pro series, buyers who pre-book the laptops will be eligible to buy the Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 999 or buy a 24-inch Samsung monitor at Rs 2,999. Samsung is also offering a Rs 5000 instant cashback with these laptops. The same offer is also available to Galaxy Book2 360 buyers. Galaxy Book Go buyers are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 3,000.

Galaxy Book2 Series

The Galaxy Book2 series laptops will have a slim form factor. The devices will come with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and up to 21 hours of battery life. The series also offers a fast USB Type-C universal charger along with the laptop.

The new laptops get the Intel Evo platform and Windows 11. Samsung claims the new Galaxy Book2 series offers high-quality video calls with the 1080p FHD webcam. It also gets Bi-directional AI noise canceling feature. Samsung Galaxy book 2 Pro series also supports AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

A lot of buyers will be eyeing the Galaxy Book Go because of its relatively affordable price tag. The Galaxy Book Go is the only laptop in the new line-up to feature Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform.

The Galaxy Book Go gets Windows 11 along with a 14-inch display. The laptop also gets a 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos.

Galaxy Book2 Business

Galaxy Book2 Business offers Samsung’s “defense-grade security technology”, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor to protect BIOS. Galaxy Book2 Business is also equipped with Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with security and critical data.

The Galaxy Book2 Business gets a new Studio Mode to help with online meetings. The laptop offers things such as Auto Framing (similar to Apple’s Center Stage feature) and virtual office settings.

Galaxy Book2 Business can sync with smartphone apps through Link to Windows to send texts and take calls using both devices. Users can select recently used phone apps and open them up on their Galaxy Book2 Business PC.