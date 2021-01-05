comscore Samsung next-gen laptop OLED panels teased | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Samsung has teased its next-gen OLED panels for laptops with "superior image quality"
News

Samsung has teased its next-gen OLED panels for laptops with "superior image quality"

Laptops

Samsung has teased its new OLED laptop panels via a YouTube video, claiming that its new OLED panels for laptops offer superior image quality. Take a look here.

Samsung Laptop OLED

The video was ended on the note, "its OLED screens for laptops will breathe life into each frame." (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has started teasing its next-gen laptops, which will launch later this year. The first component it is teasing is its new OLED panels, which have a superior image quality compared to the earlier gen panels. With these new OLED panels, the company claims to deliver cinematic and ultrapure colours. It also states that these panels will offer users great visibility during outdoor operations and will have an 85 percent HDR coverage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's flip cover, S Pen leaked in images

The company teased the new OLED laptop panels via a YouTube video, titled “Samsung OLED for laptops: Superior Image Quality.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications, features

Also Read - Samsung Big TV Days: Get Galaxy A-series phones, Soundbar with QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TVs

In the video, it claims that these OLED panels will offer consumers 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Thus expanding the range by a huge margin over conventional panels, which over 74 percent of DCI-P3 coverage.

Other advantages of the new panels listed by Samsung include true black colours (0.0005 nits) and a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Due to which, the company claims that the new displays will also have bright highlights and details in dark scenes.

The video was ended on the note, “its OLED screens for laptops will breathe life into each frame.”

To recall, Samsung unveiled its 2021 laptop lineup including the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2 and the Samsung Notebook Plus 2, last month. They did have the latest gen specifications. However, none of them had these new OLED panels integrated inside.

We expect the company to launch laptops sporting these panels at a later date. It could possibly launch a new series at its January 6 event, or at least unveil more about these new displays. We can also expect to see these new panels being used inside of laptops from other manufacturers as the company also sells its parts to others also.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 9:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung next-gen laptop OLED panels teased
Laptops
Samsung next-gen laptop OLED panels teased
Portable PlayStation 4 Prototype created by Japanese technician

Gaming

Portable PlayStation 4 Prototype created by Japanese technician

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch confirmed

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch confirmed

Top fitness bands under Rs 5000 in India, top budget fitness trackers

Photo Gallery

Top fitness bands under Rs 5000 in India, top budget fitness trackers

Top fitness bands that you can buy under Rs 5,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top fitness bands that you can buy under Rs 5,000 in India

Instagram testing new format for Stories on desktop

News

Instagram testing new format for Stories on desktop

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 launched in India: Price, details, specification, availability

Samsung next-gen laptop OLED panels teased

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch confirmed

Instagram testing new format for Stories on desktop

Lumiford Max T85 budget TWS launched in India: See price and more details

Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung next-gen laptop OLED panels teased

Laptops

Samsung next-gen laptop OLED panels teased
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications
Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India | BGR India

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India | BGR India
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X60 Pro+ के डीटेल लॉन्च से पहले लीक, पावरफुल प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी सुपर फास्ट चार्जिंग

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, मार्च तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

Jio 1.5GB per day plan: जियो के 5 धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान, रोज 1.5GB डेटा के साथ मिलेंगे कई फायदे

अलर्ट! 10 करोड़ से अधिक डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड यूजर्स का डेटा लीक

Discount on Realme C15: Flipkart पर सेल, 10 हजार रुपये से कम में मिल रहा 6000mAh बैटरी और 5 कैमरे वाला फोन

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 launched in India: Price, details, specification, availability
News
Lenovo ThinkStation P620 launched in India: Price, details, specification, availability
Samsung next-gen laptop OLED panels teased

Laptops

Samsung next-gen laptop OLED panels teased
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch confirmed

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch confirmed
Instagram testing new format for Stories on desktop

News

Instagram testing new format for Stories on desktop
Lumiford Max T85 budget TWS launched in India: See price and more details

Wearables

Lumiford Max T85 budget TWS launched in India: See price and more details

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers