Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 launched in India

Samsung has launched two new monitors in India, the 27-inch Smart Monitor M5 and 32-inch Smart Monitor M7. The company claims that these are all, 'Do-It-All' screens as they support Samsung DeX functionality, and can even let their users watch Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other streaming services without connecting the display to a PC or a laptop.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7: Price in India

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is priced at Rs 28,000, whereas, the Smart Monitor M7 is priced at Rs 57,000. Smart Monitor M5 is currently available via the company's official website, Amazon and retail stores at a discounted price of Rs 21,999, whereas, the Smart Monitor M7 is also available from the same channels at a discounted price of R 36,999, for a limited price.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7: Specifications

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 sports a 27-inch full HD display panel, whereas, the Smart Monitor M7 sports a 32-inch 4K panel. Both the products have a VA panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits of peak brightness, 8ms (GtG) response time, HDR10 support, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angles and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Both the display’s use the company’s own Flicker-Free technology, Eye Saver mode, Game mode, HDMI-CEC, adaptive picture and Auto Source Switch+ feature. They run the company’s own Tizen 5.5 operating system and come with support for the SmartThings app. They also feature ConnectShare 2.0 and sound mirroring. Both the displays come with built-in two-channel speakers.

Apart from being able to stream OTT platforms on the display, users can also connect to them remotely with their office PC and edit documents using Microsoft 365.

Both the displays feature an internal power supply, so you do not need to add a huge brick to the wall just to power the monitors. The Smart Monitor M5 weighs in at 3.6kgs and the Smart Monitor M7 weighs in at 5.4kgs. The weight mentioned is without the stand attached.