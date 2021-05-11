comscore Samsung working on new Exynos SoC with AMD to power its laptops
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Samsung working on a new Exynos SoC paired with AMD GPU to power its laptops
News

Samsung working on a new Exynos SoC paired with AMD GPU to power its laptops

Laptops

Samsung Exynos 2200 is expected to launch in H2 2021, and apart from laptops could even power Samsung Galaxy tablets and smartphones.

samsung Exynos-chip

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy Book Go laptop powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Now, the company is looking to make a shift to its own Exynos chipsets in the second half of this year for its laptops by the second half of this year. Additionally, the chip will be able to power both smartphones and PCs. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

According to a report by KED Global, the upcoming chip will be tentatively named Exynos 2200 and will be manufactured using the 5nm manufacturing process. The report also adds that the chipset will be paired with an AMD Radeon GPU to help it deliver PC-class graphics performance. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F52 5G live images surface: Here's a closer look

Take note, when Samsung and AMD had earlier announced their partnership to develop chipsets they had stated that the products using the new Exynos chips will not overlap with the ones using AMD chips. AMD chips are already used in laptops and PCs, which could have caused the companies to sign an additional agreement. Also Read - 2018 iPhone XR trumps iPhone 11, iPhone 12 with real-world performance on iOS 14.5.1

The Exynos 2200 is expected to launch in H2 2021, and apart from laptops could even power Samsung Galaxy tablets and smartphones. The new chip will support both Windows and Android operating systems.

“The new Exynos will offer improved functions, including extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency, by utilizing a 5-nanometer processing technology. It’s good for both laptops and smartphones,” an unnamed industry source told KED Global.

If and when this new chipset along with the laptop launches, it will make Samsung the first modern Windows laptop manufacturer to launch its own processor that powers its own laptops. Similar to Apple with its M1 chipsets.

This rumoured Exynos 2200 SoC will go heads up against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoCs. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoCs utilise Kryo 495 CPU cores, whereas, the Exynos 2200 will utilise ARM Cortex designs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2021 5:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops
Laptops
Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops
Battlegrounds Mobile India teases Sanhok map, launch tipped for June

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India teases Sanhok map, launch tipped for June

Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021

Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

News

Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

Android OS update promises: Know which brand offers how many updates

Features

Android OS update promises: Know which brand offers how many updates

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops

Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

Nothing by Carl Pei introduces its first audio product Ear 1: Know details

Google starts showing COVID-19 vaccine information

Redmi Note 10S receives MIUI 12.5 update ahead of official launch in India

Android OS update promises: Know which brand offers how many updates

AirPods 3 rumour roundup: A look at expected design, features, price and more

A look at what to expect from the upcoming Asus ZenFone 8 series

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch soon: Launch date, specs and price in India

WhatsApp Privacy Policy FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops

Laptops

Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops
2018 iPhone XR trumps iPhone 11, iPhone 12 with real-world performance

Mobiles

2018 iPhone XR trumps iPhone 11, iPhone 12 with real-world performance
iPhones in 2023 could use Apple made 5G modems instead of Qualcomm

News

iPhones in 2023 could use Apple made 5G modems instead of Qualcomm
iPhone 13 series pricing: Will it cost more or repeat history like iPhone 11?

Mobiles

iPhone 13 series pricing: Will it cost more or repeat history like iPhone 11?
AirPods 3 rumour roundup: A look at expected design, features, price and more

Features

AirPods 3 rumour roundup: A look at expected design, features, price and more

हिंदी समाचार

Lava Z2 Max स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलती है 6000mAh की बैटरी

Battlegrounds Mobile India कब होगा लॉन्च, सामने आई खास जानकारी

ASUS ZenFone 8 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले कीमत हुई लीक, मिलेगा 64MP का कैमरा

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: 15 मई से बदल रही व्हाट्सऐप की पॉलिसी, जरूर जान लें ये बातें

National Technology Day 2021: भारत के लिए बेहद खास है आज का दिन, जानिए इसका महत्व

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

News

Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops
Laptops
Samsung working on new Exynos SoC to power its laptops
Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

News

Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details
Nothing by Carl Pei introduces its first audio product Ear 1: Know details

News

Nothing by Carl Pei introduces its first audio product Ear 1: Know details
Google starts showing COVID-19 vaccine information

Apps

Google starts showing COVID-19 vaccine information
Redmi Note 10S receives MIUI 12.5 update ahead of official launch in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S receives MIUI 12.5 update ahead of official launch in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers