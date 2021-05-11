Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy Book Go laptop powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Now, the company is looking to make a shift to its own Exynos chipsets in the second half of this year for its laptops by the second half of this year. Additionally, the chip will be able to power both smartphones and PCs. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

According to a report by KED Global, the upcoming chip will be tentatively named Exynos 2200 and will be manufactured using the 5nm manufacturing process. The report also adds that the chipset will be paired with an AMD Radeon GPU to help it deliver PC-class graphics performance.

Take note, when Samsung and AMD had earlier announced their partnership to develop chipsets they had stated that the products using the new Exynos chips will not overlap with the ones using AMD chips. AMD chips are already used in laptops and PCs, which could have caused the companies to sign an additional agreement.

The Exynos 2200 is expected to launch in H2 2021, and apart from laptops could even power Samsung Galaxy tablets and smartphones. The new chip will support both Windows and Android operating systems.

“The new Exynos will offer improved functions, including extraordinary computing power and battery efficiency, by utilizing a 5-nanometer processing technology. It’s good for both laptops and smartphones,” an unnamed industry source told KED Global.

If and when this new chipset along with the laptop launches, it will make Samsung the first modern Windows laptop manufacturer to launch its own processor that powers its own laptops. Similar to Apple with its M1 chipsets.

This rumoured Exynos 2200 SoC will go heads up against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoCs. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoCs utilise Kryo 495 CPU cores, whereas, the Exynos 2200 will utilise ARM Cortex designs.