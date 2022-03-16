Steam finally makes its way onto Chromebooks, but there's a catch

Steam is currently one of the largest digital PC game store, and now it is finally coming to ChromeOS. Google during its Google for Games Developer Summit announced that Steam alpha has launched for select Chromebooks. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

While just a brief mention, it is big news, considering that Google back in 2020 announced that it was working on Steam support for ChromeOS. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

Also Read - Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

The Steam mention is almost 14 minutes in the event and is for a mere 13 seconds.

Apart from Steam on Chromebooks, Google also talked about its revised plans for its game streaming service, Stadia. The company has stated that it plans to introduce free game demos and trials, and is also looking to make things easier for developers.

Google has not revealed much about Steam coming to Chromebooks, and it is pretty understandable considering that it is just an alpha launch, and will be a little rough around the edges. The company also did not reveal details regarding the timeline of launch, as to when the beta version would come out and when is it planning for a public release.

Take note, the alpha version is only being made available on select Chromebooks. Google didn’t mention which computers Steam will be available on. However, according to an earlier report by 9to5Google, the list of Chromebooks that will support Steam include Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1H), Acer Chromebook 515, Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W), ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500), ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400), HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook, Unknown/unreleased Chromebook from Lenovo.

For more information on this, you should keep an eye at the Chromebook Community Forum. However, as of now, it does not have any official updates posted.