News

Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Laptops

Apple launched its Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio at its Peek Performance event. It is priced at Rs 1,59,900 for the Standard Glass variant and at Rs 1,89,900 for the nano-texture glass variant, and will be made available starting March 18.

Apple-Mac-Studio-5

(Image: Apple)

Apple has confirmed that its new Studio Display will work with PCs. However, critical features of the display will not work. Also Read - Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

Apple in a statement to MacRumors has confirmed that the Studio Display, which was launched alongside the Mac Studio a few days back will also work with Windows and other PCs. While the company has confirmed that the display will work with PCs, it also noted that some of the key features will remain absent, thus hampering the user experience. Also Read - Planning to buy iPhone SE 2022? Here are Apple devices that you can get in same amount or less

Some of these features like True Tone will not work as they require macOS. The webcam will also work but just as a normal webcam as its Center Stage feature requires macOS. Features that require firmware updates will also not work. Also Read - You can now install Windows on your Steam Deck

Apart from the features not working, the screen resolution will also vary from system to system.

To recall, Apple launched its Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio at its Peek Performance event. It is priced at Rs 1,59,900 for the Standard Glass variant and at Rs 1,89,900 for the nano-texture glass variant, and will be made available starting March 18.

Apple‘s Studio Display features a similar design to the company’s Pro Display XDR with large bezels and no pattern on the rear panel. sports a 27-inch 5K resolution display and comes with 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide colour gamut support. The monitor comes with an embedded A13 Bionic chip that enables features like Center Stage, Spatial Audio, True Tone, and more.

It sports three USB Type-C ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port with support for up to 96W passthrough charging. It also comes with a six-speaker system consisting of four woofers and two tweeters.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  Published Date: March 11, 2022 8:26 PM IST

