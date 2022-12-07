Tecno launches Megabook S1 laptop: Check details

Tecno today hosted global launch event wherein the company launched its flagship Phantom X2 series smartphone series. In addition to the Phantom X2 series, the company also launched the Megabook S1 laptop. This is the second laptop by the company, and it joins the Megabook T1 that was launched earlier this year in the company’s PC/laptop lineup. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G, Phantom X2 Pro 5G launched with retractable camera: Check price, specs, availability

Tecno Megabook S1 pricing and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage variant of the Megabook S1 costs 1599 USD (Rs 131,770 approx.) while the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage variant of the device costs 1499 USD (Rs 123,530 approx.). There is no word on India pricing or availability yet.

Tecno Megabook S1 specifications and features

The newly launched Megabook S1 comes with a Magnesium alloy body that weighs 1.35Kgs and is 13.5mm. It features a two-in-one fingerprint power button that is accompanied by a starry backlit keyboard and a large touchpad.

Coming to the display, the Megabook S1 comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 3.2K high resolution, 16:10 wide screen, 90 percent screen ratio, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 450 nits, DC dimming smart sensing, TUV SUD eye comfort certification and 180 degree viewing angle.

The Megabook S1 is powered by Intel’s 12th-gen Core process that has been made using the 7nm fabrication process. It will be available in i7 and i5 configurations. This chipset is coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop also includes Ice Storm Cooling system consisting of VC Cooling technology and dual fans for high stress situations.

For audio, the Megabook S1 has six speakers and support for DTS:X Ultra cinematic sound and to make conference calls more efficient, the laptop has dual mic coupled with AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. It also features a smart AI camera with advanced features such as face beauty, virtual background, face chasing, and AI anti-peep detection.

On the battery front, the Megabook S1 features support for a 70Whr battery, which the company says offers battery backup for up to 12 hours. This battery is coupled with a 65W GaN fast charger, which is 50 percent smaller and 40 percent faster than the Megabook T1.

For connectivity, the Megabook S1 has Wi-Fi 6, and seven ports, which includes a TF card reader, a 3.5mm jack, two USB 3.1-A ports, a USB 4.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C port.

An interesting feature of the laptop is Oneleap that uses NFC technology to provide seamless connection with phantom x2. Additional features include reverse network sharing, pop up windows, double management, andwireless device connect.