Tecno Megabook T1 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core chip launched

Tecno, a popular smartphone brand in India, launched its first laptop at the ongoing IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany. It is called the Tecno Megabook T1 and brings a premium design just like the Apple MacBook. The laptop is also quite portable with a weight of 1.48kg and a thickness of 14.8mm. The Tecno Megabook T1 also comes with a gallium nitride (GaN) charger with fast-charging support.

According to Tecno, the Megabook T1 uses a Startrail Phantom finish on the aluminium body for a mirror texture. The Tecno Megabook T1 comes in seven colours with silky and glassy finishes. The new laptop looks more like the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro than the Apple MacBook, but it has borrowed the latter’s large touchpad style and the bezel-less display.

Tecno Megabook T1 price

The new Tecno Megabook T1 price has not been revealed yet but the company says the new laptop will be available in Q3 this year. Hopefully, the price will be out then.

Tecno Megabook T1 specifications

The Megabook T1 is the company’s first laptop and it ticks many right boxes. It comes with a 15.6-inch display with 350 nits of brightness, 100 percent sRGB high colour gamut, DC adaptive dimming, and TUV Lande eye comfort certification. Powering the laptop is either a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 or an Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 70Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging through a GaN charger.

Tecno’s first laptop Megabook T1 has two stereo speakers tuned by DTS Immersive Sound that support Tecno Audio Lab technology for better sound quality. There are two microphones powered by an AI ENC technology to make video calls better. You get a 2-megapixel webcam on the laptop along with a shutter for enhanced privacy. You can shut the camera when you do not need it. There is a backlit keyboard with dedicated number keys and right above them is a fingerprint sensor. The hinge of the laptop goes as low as 180 degrees. The Tecno Megabook T1 also supports Wi-Fi 6 for fast internet and low latency. You get two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 port, two USB-C ports, a TF card reader, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.