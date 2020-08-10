comscore Top gaming laptops launched in India since Lockdown
News

Top gaming laptops launched in India since Lockdown

Laptops

While the lockdown saw all industries comes to a halt, gaming was an exception. And here are some of the newest gaming laptops launched from companies like HP that are perfect for the job.

  Updated: August 10, 2020 5:49 PM IST
Omen-Pavillion-Feature

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the world has come to screeching halt. Every person, every industry has felt the impact. Even the technology industry wasn’t spared. We are well aware that some of the biggest global tech events like the MWC and the GDC were cancelled, however we are already on the path to recovery. In fact, with staged reopening in India, tech launches have also made a comeback. Also Read - HP Omen 15 2020 Review: An impressive device with a surprise

Consequently, we saw a host of new launches in gaming laptops from prominent companies like HP. These new laptops bring the best of new integrations like IR thermopile sensor, micro-edge bezels and IPS-level display at 1080P and much more. Also Read - HP Omen 15 with Ryzen 7, Pavillion Gaming 16 laptop and accessories launched in India

These come at a crucial time when gaming has received a huge boost in the past couple of months. With that in mind we have created a list of five laptops that would be perfect as a gaming companion right now. Also Read - HP to launch series of Omen and Pavilion gaming notebooks on July 21

OMEN 15

The latest OMEN 15, features a redesigned chassis with the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop footprint in the industry. It offers minimalist aesthetics and includes the new OMEN diamond logo in a blue to green gradient. The laptop comes in Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting.

It comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design GPUs and is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It also comes with up to 16GB RAM (Upgradable to 32 GB) DDR4 RAM and a wide variety of storage options, including up to 1 TB PCIe SSD supporting RAID 0.

It is the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop supported by a new 180-degree flat hinge design, with options up to OLED, or FHD 300 Hz and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. HP also delivers the industry’s first implemented IR thermopile sensor within a gaming laptop to optimize thermal efficiencies with the Dynamic Power feature within OMEN Command Center, a software that adapts to the PC configuration and offers multiple tools to enhance system performance. These tools include System Vitals, that lets one view utilization percentages for the graphics processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU), network speeds, and memory; optimization based on network bandwidth; custom mode to optimize performance and more. OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology keeps things super chill with enlarged vent openings and up to a 12 V fan which utilizes the three-sided venting to enable five-way airflow. It has a starting price of Rs 79,999.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the only 16-inch diagonal gaming PC in India. It features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics within a sleek angular black chassis. Micro-edge bezels and IPS-level display at 1080p help make games pop off the screen. Designed for reliable gaming and creating content, this highly portable device is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option19 to keep a reliable connection when playing from the desk to the couch.

This laptop is for mainstream gamers for whom gaming is a daily hobby. These could be gamers and young professionals or students. This would perfectly suit their need for a system which can help them with their work/homework and support their gaming hobbies. The Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999.

Dell G5 15 SE

The Dell G5 15 SE, first introduced at CES 2020, is the latest in Dell’s G Series portfolio. It offers AAA advantage, it is also the first Dell G Series laptop to feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads). It is paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs. These chips use AMD SmartShift technology to optimize performance by shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed.

The G5 15 SE is thin and features a modern look with a Supernova Silver finish with blue accents. Along with a 39.6 cm FHD IPS display panel, the new G5 15 SE has a customizable red backlit keyboard with WASD and 51WHr battery. In terms of pricing the Dell G5 15 SE starts at Rs 74,990.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch

The Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch comes with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It is equipped with CoolBoost tech with a dual-fan system and four exhaust ports. The device supports Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO tech.

It supports HDMI 2.0, Ethernet E2600 as well as USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2. The latest Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors. It is equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and a new display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is also a low-latency response time of only 3ms. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop price in India starts from Rs 72,990.

Asus TUF Gaming A15

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop sports up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor which includes 8-cores and 16-threads. These are paired with an NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU. These also feature IPS-level displays up to 144Hz (A15). The new TUF Gaming A15 laptop has a smaller and more portable chassis than its predecessors.

It also features a dual M.2 PCIe SSD slots along with a tertiary HDD slot in some models. These are available in two color options which include Fortress Gray or Bonfire Black. These have a subtle honeycomb patterning around the base adds grip and echoes hexagon reinforcements around the chassis. As for the pricing of the devices, the TUF A15 Bonfire Black starts from 60,990, while the Fortress Grey variant starts from 62,990.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: August 10, 2020 5:40 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 10, 2020 5:49 PM IST

