VAIO E15 to launch on January 15 in India

To recall, the VAIO E series was one of the most popular series Sony sold in India back in its heyday. (Image: Flipkart)

Remember old VAIO laptops? They are now making a comeback. has created a microsite to tease the launch of a new VAIO laptop on January 15. The microsite lets interested people register their interest and provides us with a sneak peek at the design of the new laptop and states that it will have a lightweight build. The teaser image also reveals that the laptop will have a unibody aluminium chassis, a full-size chicklet keyboard and a LED power indicator. Also Read - Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in Jan 2021

Also Read - Sony PS4, PS4 Pro production ending, hints Japanese retailer

The teaser page does not reveal much about the upcoming laptop. However, Flipkart does link to a promotional quiz on the page, which will provide lucky winners with 100 Super Coins. The quiz is where Flipkart has slipped up and revealed that the company will be launching its VAIO E15 on January 15 in the country. Also Read - Wait for Sony PS5 or grab an Xbox Series S/Series X? Here are some pointers

The Hong Kong-based, Nexstgo, which currently sells branded laptops in the global market, is reviving the Vaio brand through a license agreement with Japan’s Vaio Corporation. The company currently sells Vaio branded laptops in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and the Middle East.

VAIO E15: Expected specifications

To recall, the VAIO E series was one of the most popular series sold in India back in its heyday. This could be the reason, why the company wants to make a comeback with this series.

The new Vaio E15 is expected to sport a 15-inch full HD IPS display with slim bezels. It will feature a dual speaker design and will come with a 10 hour claimed battery life. The laptop will feature a premium Japanese design and will come with an SSD to help with the speed.

In terms of ports, the E15 will feature two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI out port and a microSD card slot.