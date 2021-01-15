Vaio E15 will start at Rs 66,990 and will be made available in a number of colour options. (Image: Nexstgo)

Vaio is finally making a comeback into the Indian market, with its new Vaio E15 and SE14. Both of the new laptops will be made available in the Indian market exclusively via . Nexstgo claims that the new Vaio laptops will be “premium, intelligently-crafted” and will deliver “exceptional” quality. Vaio laptops are already sold in the US, Brazil, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, the Middle East and more. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

To recall, introduced Vaio back in 1996 and sold it to the investment firm Japan Industrial Partners in 2014. This move took Vaio away from many countries including India. Then in 2018, Nexstgo got the license from the Vaio Corporation to manufacture, sell and market Vaio products in Asia. The company then started selling products in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, the Middle East, and now in India. Also Read - CES 2021: AMD 7nm Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced

Vaio E15, SE14: Price

Vaio E15 will start at Rs 66,990 and will be made available in a number of colour options. Vaio SE14 is the premium model and will start at Rs 84,690. It will be made available in Red Copper and Dark Gray colour options. Both the laptops will be made available exclusively via Flipkart in India. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with removable SSD, 11th Gen Intel Core processors

It will run Home operating system with pre-installed.

Vaio E15: Specifications

Vaio E15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by the 5 and Ryzen 7 processors paired with Radeon Vega 8 and or Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. The laptop will come with DDR4 RAM.

It will come with support for Audio Premium sound with top firing speakers, and a Smart Amplifier. The company claims that the laptop will be able to deliver an all-day battery life.

Vaio SE14: Specifications

Vaio SE14 is the premium model of the series. It sports a 14-inch full HD IPS display with an anti-glare layer on top. It is powered by the processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop features an ergo lift hinge and comes with a biometric sensor.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home with Office 365 integration. The company claims that the laptop can last for up to 13 hours on a single charge. It has also stated that the laptop can charge from 0 to 70 percent within one hour.