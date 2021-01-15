comscore Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Vaio is finally back in India: Launches Vaio E15, SE14 premium sleek laptops
News

Vaio is finally back in India: Launches Vaio E15, SE14 premium sleek laptops

Laptops

Vaio E15, Vaio SE14 launched in India: Here's everything you need to know about the company's comeback and about its new products.

vaio e15

Vaio E15 will start at Rs 66,990 and will be made available in a number of colour options. (Image: Nexstgo)

Vaio is finally making a comeback into the Indian market, with its new Vaio E15 and SE14. Both of the new laptops will be made available in the Indian market exclusively via Flipkart. Nexstgo claims that the new Vaio laptops will be “premium, intelligently-crafted” and will deliver “exceptional” quality. Vaio laptops are already sold in the US, Brazil, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, the Middle East and more. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

To recall, Sony introduced Vaio back in 1996 and sold it to the investment firm Japan Industrial Partners in 2014. This move took Vaio away from many countries including India. Then in 2018, Nexstgo got the license from the Vaio Corporation to manufacture, sell and market Vaio products in Asia. The company then started selling products in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, the Middle East, and now in India. Also Read - CES 2021: AMD 7nm Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced

Vaio E15, SE14: Price

Vaio E15 will start at Rs 66,990 and will be made available in a number of colour options. Vaio SE14 is the premium model and will start at Rs 84,690. It will be made available in Red Copper and Dark Gray colour options. Both the laptops will be made available exclusively via Flipkart in India. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with removable SSD, 11th Gen Intel Core processors

It will run Microsoft Windows 10 Home operating system with Office 365 pre-installed.

Vaio E15: Specifications

Vaio E15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors paired with Radeon Vega 8 and or Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. The laptop will come with DDR4 RAM.

It will come with support for Dolby Audio Premium sound with top firing speakers, and a Smart Amplifier. The company claims that the laptop will be able to deliver an all-day battery life.

Vaio SE14: Specifications

Vaio SE14 is the premium model of the series. It sports a 14-inch full HD IPS display with an anti-glare layer on top. It is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop features an ergo lift hinge and comes with a biometric sensor.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home with Office 365 integration. The company claims that the laptop can last for up to 13 hours on a single charge. It has also stated that the laptop can charge from 0 to 70 percent within one hour.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 15, 2021 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Laptops
Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Samsung reveals Galaxy Buds Pro price in India

Wearables

Samsung reveals Galaxy Buds Pro price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series doesn't get Samsung Pay's cool feature

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series doesn't get Samsung Pay's cool feature

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S21 series doesn't get Samsung Pay's cool feature

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched: Check price, specs

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

Here's everything Samsung announced at the Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Laptops

Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

Features

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?
AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced

News

AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: When is it coming to India?

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: When is it coming to India?
Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi को बड़ा झटका, अमेरिका ने किया ब्लैकलिस्ट

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Vs Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G : कैमरे से लेकर बैटरी तक, क्या है अलग?

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro को आज से कर सकेंगे प्री-बुक, फ्री में मिलेगा वायरलेस पावरबैंक

WhatsApp की नई पॉलिसी के खिलाफ दायर याचिका की आज सुनवाई करेगा दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट, तुरंत रोक लगाने की अपील

Xiaomi Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, 6999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें ये स्मार्टफोन्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

News

Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Laptops
Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy S21 series doesn't get Samsung Pay's cool feature

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series doesn't get Samsung Pay's cool feature
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched: Check price, specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched: Check price, specs

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched: Check price, specs

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers