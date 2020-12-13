comscore Vaio laptops teased on Flipkart, could launch in January 2021 | BGR India
Vaio laptops teased on Flipkart, new AMD ultrabooks could launch in January 2021

Vaio is making a comeback into the Indian market in January 2021 and its teasers are already out on Flipkart.

Image: Sony Vaio laptops from the past

Back when I was kid, there was a massive hype surrounding the Sony Vaio laptops. The laptops were sleek and stylish but they lagged in performance when compared to the competition. Eventually, Vaio’s ties with Sony got severed and it vanished into the thin air from the market. In 2021, Vaio is making a comeback without Sony and the first teaser for that arrival has already been made on Flipkart. Also Read - IFA 2020: Honor Smart Life reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, Watch ES, and more

A poster-sized teaser for Vaio is now out on Flipkart and it clearly hints at aiming for the lightweight ultrabook market. None of the features and specifications are out yet apart from the fact this will be a lightweight laptop. A few weeks ago, a report from Zee Business mentioned that these laptops will feature AMD processors and will launch in January 2021, as revealed by Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia), RSD, Nexstgo Company Limited. Nexstgo is a Hong Kong brand that will sell its laptops under the Vaio trademark. Also Read - Intel announces new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Intel Evo and new logo

Vaio laptops coming soon

While not much is known about the Vaio laptops, the confirmation of AMD processors is a big departure from all other brands that are launching laptops in India for the first time. Xiaomi previously launched its Mi Notebook 14 series in India with Intel 10th Gen processors. Nokia is also launching its new laptops in India based on the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processors. Vaio’s decision to stick to AMD processors a breather. Also Read - Marvel's Avengers PC: Here's the minimum and recommended system requirements

Image: Sony Vaio Pro 13 from 2013

“In coming January, the brand will officially unveil her first AMD model together with another model specially designed for modern office, and start selling from one of the leading e-commerce portal – Flipkart, then to further extend to other major retail channels; please stay tuned with us!” said Bhatnagar.

Hence, the focus for Vaio will be on the premium laptop space instead of trying to appeal to the masses with low-end laptops. We still don’t know whether these laptops will use the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips or go for the older 3000 series in order to control the costs.

On the other hand, Nokia has confirmed certain specifications of its upcoming PureBook X14 laptop. The notebook will feature the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, support Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio. The laptop will weigh 1.1Kg and will feature a fairly modern design with fairly slim bezels around its display.

  Published Date: December 13, 2020 6:28 PM IST

Best Sellers