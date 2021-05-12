Vaio has launched its new Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 laptops in India. Both the laptops will soon be made available to Indian consumers via Amazon. The company has not provided us with an exact launch date for the same. The Vaio SE14 starts at Rs 88,990 whereas, the more premium Vaio SX14 is priced at Rs 1,72,990 for the base variant. Also Read - Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

Vaio SE14 features

Vaio SE14 sports a 14-inch full HD display and is powered by up to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM. The device runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home operating system and comes with a claimed battery life of up to 12 hours. Also Read - BGR Exclusive: Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Micro SD card reader, and a headphone jack. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

It will be made available in Red Copper and Dark Grey colour options.

Vaio SX14 features

Vaio SX14 sports a 14-inch 4K Ultra HD display paired with Dolby Audio tuned speakers. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The device comes with up to 1TB of storage space and a battery life of up to 7.5 hours. The device runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Pro operating system. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, three USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN connection.

“VAIO in collaboration with Nexstgo intends to reach out to the people of India once again, and with this latest launch of VAIO SE14 and VAIO SX14 we are taking our first step in catering to the customers of the country. The New VAIO SX14 and VAIO SE14 is all about innovation, technological advancements and the product which offers the experience to customers. Providing them with highly-advanced, future-forward technology- we aim to deliver their tech-savvy dreams in a gadget, and these new models will help us do just that. This launch will also help in making India globally competitive by embracing new-age technology,” said Mr Alex Chung, CEO, Nexstgo Company Limited.