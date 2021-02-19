comscore Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched
Vaio Z (2021) powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor launched: Price, specifications

Vaio Z (2021) laptop with up to 32GB RAM, up to 2TB of internal storage and more. Here's everything you need to know about the flagship device.

Japan-based Vaio Corporation has launched its new Vaio Z (2021) laptop in the US. The new laptop features an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with a 14-inch 4K display. It comes with a contoured carbon fibre build, which the company claims brings “exceptional toughness” to the laptop. Apart from the vanilla variant, the company has also launched the Vaio Z (2021) Signature Edition, which comes with a carbon fibre texture. Also Read - BGR Exclusive: Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Vaio Z (2021): Price

Vaio Z (2021) base variant with 16GB RAM/512GB internal storage is priced at $3,579 (approximately Rs 2,59,900). The 16GB RAM/2TB storage variant is priced at $3,979 (approximately Rs 2,88,900), and the flagship variant of the series with 32GB RAM/2TB storage is priced at $4,179 (approximately Rs 3,03,400). The company is yet to reveal details about the device’s India launch. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

Also Read - Vaio is finally back in India: Launches Vaio E15, SE14 premium sleek laptops

Vaio Z (2021): Specifications

Vaio Z (2021) sports a 14-inch 4K display with HDR support. The laptop comes with a 180-degree hinge, which can also be rotated once open. All of the variants are powered by an Intel Core i7  processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with up to 32GB of RAM along with up to 3TB of PCIe SSD storage. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Pro operating system.

The laptop comes with the company’s proprietary Vaio TruePerformance technology, with which it claims to boost CPU power while maintaining cool temperatures. It also comes with Windows Hello integration for an easy and secure sign-in process via facial recognition or the fingerprint sensor. The laptop features two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It comes with a built-in webcam with a physical camera shutter. The company claims that the new Vaio Z (2021) comes with a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. It supports 65W fast charging and weighs around one kilogram.

  Published Date: February 19, 2021 3:25 PM IST

