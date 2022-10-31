comscore Don't expect MacBook Pro with M2 to launch anytime soon, here's why
News

Waiting for launch of MacBook Pro, Mac mini with M2 chip? Here's what Apple may be planning

Laptops

The next Apple MacBook Pro would be a significant upgrade, while those waiting for the new Mac mini will have a new model with the company's M2 processor.

Highlights

  • Apple may have pushed back the launch of new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models.
  • Previous reports suggested that the launch may take place in November.
  • Apple's next MacBook Pro and Mac mini are likely to use Apple's M2 processor.
M2 MacBook Air 2

Representational image of Apple MacBook Air M2.

Apple was reported to have a jampacked 2022, with launches planned throughout the year. Towards the end of this year, the speculation was that Apple would launch new models in November, but it seems there is a change in plans. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that Apple is no longer planning to launch the new MacBook Pro models in November and may have pushed back their release to the beginning of 2023.

The next MacBook Pro models, as well as the next Mac mini, are likely to use Apple’s M2 processor. The Pro would be a significant upgrade, while those waiting for Apple’s mini-computer will have a new model with the company’s fastest Silicon-based processor. But while the wait for them was likely to end next month, Apple may now have rescheduled the launch to sometime in early 2023.

It is strange because Apple usually launches its new MacBook around November.  But it is not just Gurman who is suggesting otherwise. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in August said that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022. And that the chipsets would still use the 5nm “advanced node,” considering TSMC’s roadmap for the development of the 3nm process.

Several previous predictions, including that from Gurman, also pointed out that Apple would hold the third round of product launches this year. Apple has already launched the new iPhone 14 series, a new M2-powered iPad Pro, an entry-level iPad, and a new Apple TV 4K. The third launch scheduled was reportedly meant for new Mac products. But it may no longer be the case.

During the company’s earnings call earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the product line is “set” for the rest of the year. This means the company’s product lineup may no longer see any more additions to it, thereby, confirming that there would be no further launches for the rest of the year.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 1:43 PM IST
