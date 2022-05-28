comscore Windows 11: Android apps are coming to more countries
News

Window 11 update: Microsoft to roll out Android apps to 5 new countries

Laptops

Windows 11's Android apps feature will launch in France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK before the end of the year.

Windows-11_1083_Hero_Latest-1

Microsoft has confirmed that it is bringing the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) — which allows users to run Android apps on Windows 11 — to five new markets later this year. Currently only available in the US, WSA will launch in France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK before the end of the year, reports XDA Developers. Also Read - Google plans to track your coughs, snores using your Android phone

The WSA was announced right alongside Windows 11 during an event on June 24, 2021, but it did not officially launch until earlier this year. Also Read - Microsoft working on a low-cost streaming device to compete with Apple TV

Microsoft partnered with Amazon to make the Amazon Appstore available on Windows 11, bringing over most of the apps available on Amazon’s platform into Windows 11. Also Read - Minecraft’s big wilderness update is coming on June 7

“While Android apps are officially only available in the US, it is relatively easy to install the WSA if you are in a different country,” the report said.

“If you change your region settings in Windows, you can easily get it from the Microsoft Store,” it added.

The bigger challenge is getting the Amazon Appstore itself to work outside of the US, since it only works with US-based Amazon accounts, as per the report.

It is worth noting that Android apps can be accessed on personal computers and laptops running on Windows 11 via Amazon’s App Store. Microsoft has been gradually expanding the presence of this feature in more countries. Of course, as is the case with Windows 11, users need to adhere to some requirements to access Amazon App Store on Windows 11-powered PCs. Here are the minimum requirements for the same:

— Windows 11

— 8GB RAM

— SSD storage

— 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, AMD Ryzen 3000 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c processor

–IANS

–IANS
  • Published Date: May 28, 2022 1:59 PM IST

