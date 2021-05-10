Windows 10X reportedly cancelled in favour of better vanilla Windows 10

Microsoft is making some drastic changes in Windows 10 this year and one of the sad outcomes of that is cancellation of Windows 10X. Microsoft’s answer to Google’s Chrome OS has been reportedly shelved in favour of improving the vanilla Windows 10. The hint comes from Petri, suggesting that Windows 10X is “not going to see the light of the day in its current form.” Also Read - Windows 95 vintage icons from Windows 10 going away before Sun Valley design update

Instead of bringing out Windows 10X a lightweight alternative to Windows 10, Microsoft is now going to incorporate some of its key features to standard Windows 10, says the report. This could mean a lightweight optimized interface for touch devices and low-end PCs. Microsoft currently has Windows 10S as a lightweight operating system prohibiting app installs from other sources. Also Read - Windows 10 takes another step towards easing wireless audio streaming with latest update

Windows 10X reportedly cancelled

Windows 10X was supposed to be a lightweight version of Windows 10 to take on Chromebooks. “Windows 10X included a simplified interface, an updated Start menu without Live Tiles, multitasking improvements, and a special app container for performance and security. Microsoft’s overall goal with 10X was to create a stripped-back, streamlined, and modern cloud-powered version of Windows,” says The Verge in its report. Also Read - Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

The cancellation of the Windows 10X release could have something to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which also made companies shelve several ambitious projects. That said, Microsoft saw a substantial growth in Windows 10 devices across the world and it seems the company wants to pursue that direction.

Chrome OS is a rising category in the US, dominating the education segment with cheap and easy-to-use laptops. Chrome OS, unlike Windows 10, is essentially a lightweight Chrome browser-based OS that runs web apps. It has its limitations and lacks decent hardware in the low-end PC market.

The arrival of Windows 10X could have gave birth to better and more low-end PCs in the market. With component prices on the rise, Windows laptops are getting increasingly expensive. Basic Core i3 powered laptops in India start at over Rs 30,000 these days while the more popular Core i5 laptops are reserved for the premium categories.

Windows 10 is getting a massive “Sun Valley” update this year that is destined to liven up the user interface. Apart from new icons, Windows 10 will get a macOS-inspired Action Center and several tweaks to key areas of the OS.