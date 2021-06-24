Windows 11 beats Windows 10 in benchmark tests running on Intel CPUs

Microsoft is expected to announce its next-gen Windows 11 operating system at its global virtual event today, which starts at 8:30 PM IST. According to a new report, Windows 11 will bring significant performance improvements over the current-gen Windows 10. Also Read - Microsoft OneDrive update brings photo editing tools and other improvements

According to HotHardware, Microsoft has optimised the big.Little architecture to provide users with a performance boost. A test conducted on the Galaxy Book S powered by an Intel Core i7 processor running Windows 10 May 2021 Update and Windows 11 (21996.1), showed that the Windows 11 leaked beta build optimisations provide users with a big performance boost. Also Read - A new Windows 11 teaser released ahead of launch: Here's a look

Windows 11 managed to get a multi-core score of 1801 on Geekbench 5.0, whereas, Windows 10 was only able to score 1707. In the single core test, Windows 11 scored 895 and Windows 10 scored 875. Also Read - Windows 11 launch LIVE Updates: Big announcements expected today, watch livestream here

Inside of the Web Application benchmark Windows 11 scored 84.6, Windows 10 lagged behind with a score of 76.3. Windows 11 also performed better on several other such performance tests, which include 3D rendering, system productivity and 3D mark night raid.

The report states that the advantage gained by Windows 11 could be due to the optimisations to the big.Little architecture seen in Intel Lakefield chips. We expect the results to be similar on the Alder Lake chips.

However, take note that the Windows 11 operating system build being tested is not the final build as the new OS is yet to be released. This could mean that there might be a discrepancy in the results as the drivers on the operating system would not have been optimised yet. But seeing these sort of results do make us optimistic regarding the performance of the upcoming Windows platform.