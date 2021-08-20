Windows 11 brings a new Paint app with dark mode: Here's a look at the new interface

Microsoft is currently testing its upcoming Windows 11 operating system (OS) in a public beta. The new OS is scheduled to be released sometime this holiday season. The new OS is going to bring in multiple design changes, integration with Android apps, widgets and more. Apart from this, some core apps like Microsoft Paint are also getting a revamp. Also Read - Realme Book Slim starting at Rs 44,999 launched in India: Here's a closer look
Microsoft Paint has been a staple of Windows for a long time is getting a revamp. In a tweet by Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft, he revealed in a short video that paint is getting a new dark mode and some UI changes. Panay has stated that Windows Insiders will soon be able to test the revamped app soon. Also Read - Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company
Here’s another @Windows 11 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV Also Read - How to download Facebook videos for free on Android, iOS, and Windows
— Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 2021
Windows 11 will be provided as a free update to all Windows 10 users later this year. The only caveat is that their PC should meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11. It is not known if earlier Windows users will get the free upgrade or not.
Windows 11: Minimum requirements
- Processor: 1 GHz or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC)
- RAM: at least 4 GB
- Storage: at least 64 GB of available storage
- Security: TPM version 2.0, UEFI firmware, Secure Boot capable
- Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with a WDDM 2.0 driver
- Display: High definition (720p) display, 9″ or greater monitor, 8 bits per colour channel