Windows 11 brings a new Paint app with dark mode: Here's a look at the new interface

Microsoft has revealed that its MS Paint app is getting a revamp with Windows 11, which includes a new Dark Mode for the app.

MS Paint Dark mode

Microsoft is currently testing its upcoming Windows 11 operating system (OS) in a public beta. The new OS is scheduled to be released sometime this holiday season. The new OS is going to bring in multiple design changes, integration with Android apps, widgets and more. Apart from this, some core apps like Microsoft Paint are also getting a revamp. Also Read - Realme Book Slim starting at Rs 44,999 launched in India: Here's a closer look

Microsoft Paint has been a staple of Windows for a long time is getting a revamp. In a tweet by Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft, he revealed in a short video that paint is getting a new dark mode and some UI changes. Panay has stated that Windows Insiders will soon be able to test the revamped app soon. Also Read - Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company

Windows 11 will be provided as a free update to all Windows 10 users later this year. The only caveat is that their PC should meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11. It is not known if earlier Windows users will get the free upgrade or not.

Windows 11: Minimum requirements

  • Processor: 1 GHz or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC)
  • RAM: at least 4 GB
  • Storage: at least 64 GB of available storage
  • Security: TPM version 2.0, UEFI firmware, Secure Boot capable
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with a WDDM 2.0 driver
  • Display: High definition (720p) display, 9″ or greater monitor, 8 bits per colour channel
  • Published Date: August 20, 2021 4:27 PM IST

Best Sellers