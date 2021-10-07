Windows 11 bug not letting users install the OS: How to fix

Windows 11 is currently live and you can install it on your PC or laptop with either a clean boot or via the official upgrade method. However, just like most Windows releases before it, this one is also riddled with bugs, that could make you want to revert to the much more stable Windows 10. Also Read - Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live
Multiple users upgrading to Windows 11 are currently reporting a bug that occurs during installation, even though they have compatible hardware. Also Read - Windows 11 released: Check the list of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more
User reports on Reddit spotted by Windows Latest, state that they are encountering an error while installing Windows 11. According to a Reddit user, Windows 11 installation at around 71 percent of completion is throwing the error code 0x8007007f. Many others have also contributed to the thread stating that they are also facing the bug. The user also mentions that the installation is throwing the error even after his PC hardware meets Microsoft’s minimum requirements. Also Read - WATCH: Microsoft lights up Burj Khalifa for prompting Windows 11 release
Microsoft is yet to comment on the bug, and a fix could already be underway.
Some users in the thread mentioned that they were able to fix this issue by rebooting their PCs and then running the Installation Assistant in admin mode. Alternately you can also try downloading the ISO from the company’s official website and manually try a fresh install.
Other than this, multiple other bugs for Windows 11 have surfaced since its launch including networking bugs, file explorer memory leaks, taskbar not updating and more.
Windows 11: Minimum requirements
- 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of internal storage
- UEFI secure boot
- TPM version 2.0
- Graphics Card which is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
- High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel
How to check compatibility
To check your PCs compatibility with Windows 11 you can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check Tool. Follow the steps to check PC compatibility with Microsoft’s PC Health Check Tool:
- Head over to Microsoft’s official website and click on Windows 11. Scroll down to locate the Check compatibility section and Download the PC Health Check Tool from there. You can also download the tools by clicking here.
- Install the tool on your laptop or PC.
- Open the app and click on the notification, which says “Introducing Windows 11.”
- Click on the Check Now button.
- The app will then tell you if your PC is compatible or not. If it is not, the app will showcase a full list of reasons as to why does your PC not support Windows 11.