Windows 11 is finally getting new volume, brightness indicators after almost 10 years

With Windows 11, we have seen a lot of visual changes making their way into the UI. Now, with the latest preview build update, the company is replacing the 10-year-old black volume bar introduced with Windows 8 back in 2012, with a volume indicator that matches the overall design of Windows 11.

The company has revealed that indicators for volume, brightness, camera privacy, camera, and aeroplane mode are all being updated with a modern design. The new indicators will appear in the bottom centre and will honour the light/dark mode. Both the brightness and volume indicators continue to be interactive with the latest preview build update.

Along with the new indicators, Microsoft is also testing a new call experience in the Your Phone app on Windows 11. The latest update brings in a new in-progress call window with updated icons, fonts, and other UI changes that align with the improved design of Windows 11.

Windows 11 preview build 22533 also comes with an extension of touch keyboard themes to now include the emoji panel and elsewhere for all Dev Channel testers. It also adds an option for users to uninstall the Clock app from within Windows 11.

Microsoft is expected to deliver some of these changes to the UI and the new features on a monthly basis to Windows 11, as it has moved to deliver a larger annual update for its latest operating system. The company has not revealed when we can expect to see these new features in the public release version of Windows 11.

Windows 11

Windows 11 released on October 5, 2021 is the successor to Windows 10, which was released in 2015. It is being offered as a free update to Windows 10 users. The new operating system brings in major changes to the Windows shell including a redesigned Start menu, addition of widgets, new gaming technologies, and much more.