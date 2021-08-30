comscore Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs
News

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Laptops

Microsoft has tweaked Windows 11 minimum system requirements to now include older Intel CPUs. Here's a look at all of the minimum requirements to install the new operating system.

Windows 11

Microsoft has updated its Windows 11 minimum system requirements to bring in support for older Intel CPUs. The company via an official blog post announced that after Windows Insider testing and exploring options with OEMs, it is widening the minimum system requirements to now include older Intel CPUs. However, all of the other minimum system requirements will continue to remain in place. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2021 event recap: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV and more

List of Intel CPUs added to Windows 11 minimum requirements

  • Intel Core X-series
  • Intel Xeon W-series
  • Intel Core 7820HQ (selected devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentised, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles)

The company has not added any older AMD CPUs to the compatibility list. It states that it along with AMD has carefully analysed AMD Zen processors. Also Read - Microsoft starts rolling out Windows Server 2022: Take a look at its features

Windows 11 minimum requirements

Apart from the recent addition of the older Intel CPUs, Microsoft had announced the minimum requirements to run Windows 11 at the time of unveiling its latest operating system. The minimum requirements are as follows: Also Read - Windows 11 latest update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds

  • 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • UEFI secure boot
  • TPM version 2.0
  • Graphics Card which is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
  • High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

New PC Health Check app

Along with the changes made to the minimum requirements, Microsoft has also released a new updated preview version of the PC Health Check app to Windows Insiders. The updated app will allow users to get more data using the eligibility check functionality. Users will be able to get complete and improved messaging on eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps.

Still no support for MacBooks

The company has still not provided Windows 11 support for MacBooks via Boot Camp. This could be due to the TPM 2.0 requirement according to a report by 9to5Mac, as Apple has never officially offered support for the TPM 2.0 on its Intel Macs, which makes them all incompatible with the newest version of Windows.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 30, 2021 2:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
News
OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Laptops

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

Gaming

Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 first impressions: The flip for the masses

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Laptops

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs
India gets the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console

Gaming

India gets the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console
Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2021 event recap: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV and more

Features

Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2021 event recap: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV and more
Microsoft Windows Server 2022 launched ahead of Windows 11

Laptops

Microsoft Windows Server 2022 launched ahead of Windows 11
Windows 11 latest update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds

News

Windows 11 latest update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G की लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, 1 सितंबर को होगा भारत में लॉन्च

Vivo ने पेटेंट कराया अनोखा स्मार्टफोन, फोन से कैमरा हो जाएगा अलग

BGMI में बैटल रॉयल गेम जीतने के लिए अपनाएं ये शानदार 5 टिप्स, रैंक बढ़ाने में भी मिलेगी मदद

Free Fire प्लेयर्स के बीच क्यों है इतना लोकप्रिय?, जानें इसके 5 खास कारण

Deal of the Day: आज Oppo के स्मार्टफोन समेत कई आइटम्स पर मिल रही छूट, जल्द खरीदें

Latest Videos

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review
Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview

Reviews

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
News
OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Laptops

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards
Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount
Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers