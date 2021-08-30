Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Microsoft has updated its Windows 11 minimum system requirements to bring in support for older Intel CPUs. The company via an official blog post announced that after Windows Insider testing and exploring options with OEMs, it is widening the minimum system requirements to now include older Intel CPUs. However, all of the other minimum system requirements will continue to remain in place. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2021 event recap: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV and more

List of Intel CPUs added to Windows 11 minimum requirements

Intel Core X-series

Intel Xeon W-series

Intel Core 7820HQ (selected devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentised, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles)

The company has not added any older AMD CPUs to the compatibility list. It states that it along with AMD have carefully analysed AMD Zen processors.

Windows 11 minimum requirements

Apart from the recent addition of the older Intel CPUs, Microsoft had announced the minimum requirements to run Windows 11 at the time of unveiling its latest operating system. The minimum requirements are as follows:

1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

UEFI secure boot

TPM version 2.0

Graphics Card which is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

New PC Health Check app

Along with the changes made to the minimum requirements, Microsoft has also released a new updated preview version of the PC Health Check app to Windows Insiders. The updated app will allow users to get more data using the eligibility check functionality. Users will be able to get complete and improved messaging on eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps.

Still no support for MacBooks

The company has still not provided Windows 11 support for MacBooks via Boot Camp. This could be due to the TPM 2.0 requirement according to a report by 9to5Mac, as Apple has never officially offered support for the TPM 2.0 on its Intel Macs, which makes them all incompatible with the newest version of Windows.