Windows 11 out now in beta version, allows Dev Channel users to switch

Windows 11 has been available to members of the Windows Insider Program Dev channel for a while. We tried it a few weeks ago and found it refreshing yet inconsistent and unreliable. At the time, users could only get the Dev build and those looking for a stable version had to go back to Windows 10. That's not the case anymore as Microsoft has now rolled out Windows 11 to the Beta channel.

This means that you get to enjoy the newness that is Windows 11 without sacrificing much of your PC's functionality. If you are on Windows 10 at the moment, you need to enroll into the Windows Insider Program and opt for the Beta channel. A massive Windows 11 update should hit you soon after in Windows Updates.

Windows 11 out now in Beta

For those braving the unstable releases on the Dev channel, Microsoft is letting you switch to the "more reliable" beta with just a simple click; no more reinstalling the OS all over again. Simply head over to the Windows Insider Program under Windows Update and choose the Beta build.

Microsoft says that the Beta build is more reliable and feedback on this one will be taken seriously. Hence, you will have a say over what features make it to the final version of Windows 11 by the time it launches later this year. Leaked documents have hinted at a mid-October launch for Windows 11, which is what Microsoft hinted at as well.

Do note that Windows 11 is still not available in the Release Preview Channel. Hence, you should still think twice before putting the beta version on your primary work PC. The OS could still be unstable and may have bugs that could affect your daily usage.

With Windows 11, Microsoft has gone for a fresh design approach to the PC OS. The revamped Start menu is the biggest refreshment from Windows 10. Microsoft has also taken time to polish out other bits in Windows 11, especially the legacy elements like File Explore and a new Settings app instead of the Control Panel. Mobile users are likely to find it more appealing this time.