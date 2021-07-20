comscore Windows 11 could launch in October 2021 but your PC maybe unlucky
Windows 11 release could happen in October 2021 but your PC maybe unlucky

A new support document from Intel suggests a possible stable release for Windows 11 by October 2021. This matches with Intel’s predictions.

When is Windows 11 coming? This popular question on social media is gaining traction as Microsoft keeps releasing new beta versions of Windows 11 to members of the Insider Program. If you have an eligible PC, you can try Windows 11 right now, but with all of its early bugs and issues. Microsoft initially hinted at a late 2021 release for the stable build and a new Intel document reaffirms the same. Also Read - Windows 11 preview update: How to roll back to Windows 10 in simple steps

In a recent document for driver updates, Intel mentions that the Windows 11 update is meant to be released in October 2021. This matches Microsoft’s confirmation during Windows 11’s launch event. There’s no specific date yet but based on the outcomes of the beta test, Windows 11 could be out by mid-October, provided all bugs are sorted. Also Read - Windows 11 update: New Windows version will receive only one update in a year unlike Windows 10

Note that this document only refers to the Intel-based machines and hence, there are chances that Windows 11’s initial release could be limited to Intel-powered machines. Many manufacturers like Dell, HP, Asus, and Lenovo have confirmed upgrading their flagship ultrabooks to Windows 11 at the earliest. Also Read - Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

However, a wider release for most mass-market Windows 11 compatible notebooks could happen within the first half of 2022. Microsoft is eventually expected to release the first update to Windows 11 by late 2022, as pointed out by a previous document.

At the same time, Microsoft is releasing another May 2021 update for Windows 10 with improvements and bug fixes. Windows 10 will be supported until October 2025, after which Microsoft will urge users to upgrade to the new OS.

We recently tried out a version of Windows 11 as part of the Developer channel in the Windows Insider Program and were left impressed. Windows 11 is a major refresh from the dated interface of Windows 10, which has aged despite getting frequent updates. Windows 11 has lots of new animations and beautiful design elements to amp up the user experience.

We also noticed notable performance improvements with Windows 11, especially in gaming.  Over the course of the next few months, Microsoft is expected to iron out the bugs and improve the performance further. The current developer builds don’t yet support the integrated MS Teams chat option and support for Android apps.

  Published Date: July 20, 2021 3:53 PM IST

