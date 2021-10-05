comscore Windows 11 released: How to check if your PC, laptop is compatible with the new operating system
Windows 11 released: How to check if your PC, laptop is compatible with the new OS

Here we will explain how you can check if your PC or laptop is compatible with Windows 11 in a few simple steps using Microsoft's PC Health Check Tool.

Windows 11 is finally here and you can now update your PCs to get to try out the host of new features bundled with it. The new operating system (OS) brings in a new design, compatibility with Android, gaming-related features, and more. Also Read - How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free: Tips to keep in mind

While the company has revealed that a vast majority of PCs and laptops available in the market will be compatible, there are a number of older systems that will not support the new operating system. Microsoft has already revealed a list of minimum requirements and processors that support the new OS. Here we will explain how you can check if your PC or laptop is compatible with Windows 11. Also Read - Windows 11 available for free download: Check if your PC is compatible for the upgrade

Before we get started with the steps to check Windows 11 compatibility, here is a list of Windows 11 minimum requirements: Also Read - How to prepare your PC for Windows 11 installation: Quick steps

  • 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • UEFI secure boot
  • TPM version 2.0
  • Graphics Card which is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
  • High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

How to check Windows 11 compatibility with your PC, laptop

Individually checking the hardware and firmware of your laptop, PC for compatibility is a tedious task. You can simply make use of Microsoft‘s PC Health Check Tool to do so. To check PC compatibility with Microsoft’s PC Health Check Tool:

  • Head over to Microsoft’s official website and click on Windows 11. Scroll down to locate the Check compatibility section and Download the PC Health Check Tool from there. You can also download the tools by clicking here.
  • Install the tool on your laptop or PC.
  • Open the app and click on the notification, which says “Introducing Windows 11.”
  • Click on the Check Now button.
  • The app will then tell you if your PC is compatible or not. If it is not, the app will showcase a full list of reasons as to why does your PC not support Windows 11.

Some of the minor checks can be fixed by heading into the BIOS and changing a few settings, but in some cases, you will not be able to do anything. However, Microsoft has stated that it is constantly updating its hardware compatibility list and will ensure more devices are able to run Windows 11.

  • Published Date: October 5, 2021 3:54 PM IST

