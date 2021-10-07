Windows 11 update: List of eligible laptops from major OEMs

Microsoft recently released its Windows 11 operating system globally. You can now update your Windows 10 PC, laptop to Windows 11 within a few simple steps. However, Windows 11 is currently not compatible with all Windows 10 running PCs and laptops. While you can check the eligibility of your PC/laptop using the PC Health Check tool, it takes time and you will have to install the app on your PC. To make your work easier, we have compiled a list of all PCs and laptops that are eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade here. Also Read - WATCH: Microsoft lights up Burj Khalifa for prompting Windows 11 release
Note: This is just a cheat sheet including most of the OEMs laptops and PCs. However, we might have missed on a few models which are eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2 launching in India this festive season: Check date and specs
Acer
- Acer Nitro 5
- Acer Spin 1
- Acer Spin 3
- Acer Spin 5
- Acer Swift 3
- Acer Swift 3X
- Acer Swift 5
- Acer Predator Helios 300
- Acer Predator Helios 700
- Acer Predator Triton 300
- Acer Predator Triton 500
Asus
- Asus ProArt Studiobook One
- Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro X
- Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 15
- Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 17
- Asus ROG Flow X13
- Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15
- Asus Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17
- Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
- Asus ROG Zephyrus S17
- Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED
- Asus Zenbook Pro Duo
- Asus Zenbook Pro 14
- Asus Zenbook Pro 15
- Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe
- Asus Zenbook S
- Asus Zenbook S13
- Asus Zenbook Flip S
- Asus Zenbook Flip 13
- Asus Zenbook Flip 14
- Asus Zenbook Flip 15 and Flip 15 OLED
- Asus Zenbook UX310
- Asus Zenbook UX311
- Asus Zenbook 13 and Zenbook 13 OLED
- Asus Zenbook UX410
- Zenbook 14 and Zenbook 14 Ultralight
- Zenbook Duo
- Zenbook Duo 14
- Asus Zenbook 15
- Asus Vivobook Pro 15
- Asus Vivobook S13
- Asus Vivobook S14
- Asus Vivobook S15
- Asus Vivobook Flip 12
- Asus Vivobook Flip 14
- Asus Vivobook Flip 15
- Asus Vivobook 14
- Asus Vivobook 15
- Asus Vivobook 17
Dell
- Alienware Area-51m R2
- Alienware m15 R4
- Alienware m15 R5
- Alienware m15 R6
- Alienware m17 R3
- Alienware m17 R4
- Alienware x15
- Alienware x17
- Dell Inspiron 14
- Dell Inspiron 15
- Dell Inspiron 16
- Dell Inspiron 17
- Dell G7 15
- Dell G15
- Dell XPS 13
- Dell XPS 15
- Dell XPS 17
HP
- HP Elite Dragonfly
- HP EliteBook
- HP EliteBook x360
- HP Elite Folio
- HP Envy 14
- HP Envy 15
- Envy x360
- HP Spectre Folio
- HP Spectre x360 14
- HP Omen
- HP Pavilion
- HP Pavilion x360
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
- HP ProBook
- HP ProBook x360
- HP Victus
Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex
- Lenovo Legion
- Lenovo ThinkBook
- Lenovo ThinkPad
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
- Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga
- Lenovo Yoga
Microsoft
- Surface Book 2
- Surface Book 3
- Surface Go 2
- Surface Laptop 2
- Surface Laptop 3
- Surface Laptop 4
- Surface Laptop Go
- Surface Pro 6
- Surface Pro 7
- Surface Pro 7+
- Surface Pro X
Razer
- Razer Blade
- Razer Blade Pro
- Razer Blade Stealth
- Razer Book
Realme
- Realme Book
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion
- Samsung Galaxy Book S
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Xiaomi
- Mi Notebook Ultra
- Mi Notebook Pro
- Mi Notebook 14 Horizon
- Redmi Book 15 Pro
- Redmi Book 15 e-Learning Edition
