Windows 11 update: List of eligible laptops from major OEMs

Microsoft recently released its Windows 11 operating system globally. You can now update your Windows 10 PC, laptop to Windows 11 within a few simple steps. However, Windows 11 is currently not compatible with all Windows 10 running PCs and laptops. While you can check the eligibility of your PC/laptop using the PC Health Check tool, it takes time and you will have to install the app on your PC. To make your work easier, we have compiled a list of all PCs and laptops that are eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade here. Also Read - WATCH: Microsoft lights up Burj Khalifa for prompting Windows 11 release

Note: This is just a cheat sheet including most of the OEMs laptops and PCs. However, we might have missed on a few models which are eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2 launching in India this festive season: Check date and specs

Acer

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Spin 1

Acer Spin 3

Acer Spin 5

Acer Swift 3

Acer Swift 3X

Acer Swift 5

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer Predator Helios 700

Acer Predator Triton 300

Acer Predator Triton 500

Asus

Asus ProArt Studiobook One

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro X

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 15

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 17

Asus ROG Flow X13

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15

Asus Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo

Asus Zenbook Pro 14

Asus Zenbook Pro 15

Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe

Asus Zenbook S

Asus Zenbook S13

Asus Zenbook Flip S

Asus Zenbook Flip 13

Asus Zenbook Flip 14

Asus Zenbook Flip 15 and Flip 15 OLED

Asus Zenbook UX310

Asus Zenbook UX311

Asus Zenbook 13 and Zenbook 13 OLED

Asus Zenbook UX410

Zenbook 14 and Zenbook 14 Ultralight

Zenbook Duo

Zenbook Duo 14

Asus Zenbook 15

Asus Vivobook Pro 15

Asus Vivobook S13

Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S15

Asus Vivobook Flip 12

Asus Vivobook Flip 14

Asus Vivobook Flip 15

Asus Vivobook 14

Asus Vivobook 15

Asus Vivobook 17

Dell

Alienware Area-51m R2

Alienware m15 R4

Alienware m15 R5

Alienware m15 R6

Alienware m17 R3

Alienware m17 R4

Alienware x15

Alienware x17

Dell Inspiron 14

Dell Inspiron 15

Dell Inspiron 16

Dell Inspiron 17

Dell G7 15

Dell G15

Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 15

Dell XPS 17

HP

HP Elite Dragonfly

HP EliteBook

HP EliteBook x360

HP Elite Folio

HP Envy 14

HP Envy 15

Envy x360

HP Spectre Folio

HP Spectre x360 14

HP Omen

HP Pavilion

HP Pavilion x360

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

HP ProBook

HP ProBook x360

HP Victus

Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex

Lenovo Legion

Lenovo ThinkBook

Lenovo ThinkPad

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Lenovo ThinkPad X13

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga

Lenovo Yoga

Microsoft

Surface Book 2

Surface Book 3

Surface Go 2

Surface Laptop 2

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop Go

Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro X

Razer

Razer Blade

Razer Blade Pro

Razer Blade Stealth

Razer Book

Realme

Realme Book

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

Samsung Galaxy Book S

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Xiaomi