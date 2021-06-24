comscore Windows 11 update: Release date, system requirements, how to download, is Windows 11 update free
News

Windows 11 update: Release date, system requirements, how to download, is Windows 11 update free

Laptops

Now that the Windows 11 has been officially announced, the immediate question that arises is, when can you download? How to download? And whether it is free to download or users will need to pay for it? We will answer these questions here.

Windows 11

Microsoft announced Windows 11 at the virtual Microsoft event today. The next-generation Windows bring lots of new surprises for Windows users out there. Starting from the new design overhaul to Android apps coming to Windows to Teams integration and much more. Also Read - Microsoft prevents an Epic Games-Apple-like quarrel with Windows 11

Now that the Windows 11 has been officially announced, the immediate question that arises is, when can you download? How to download? And whether it is free to download or users will need to pay for it? We will answer these questions here. Also Read - Windows 11 beats Windows 10 in benchmark tests running on Intel CPUs

Windows 11 release date

Firstly, Microsoft hasn’t yet announced the release date for Windows 11 yet. Which means, we are yet to know when the next-generation Windows will release for everyone. It is likely to arrive later this year. We will need to wait for the final release. Also Read - Microsoft OneDrive update brings photo editing tools and other improvements

How to download Windows 11

Well, there’s a leaked Windows 11 build going rounds, but we would suggest to not install that on your PC, given it’s unverified. Wait until Microsoft officially released the download links for Windows 11 update.

 

Microsoft Store

Is Windows update free or paid

Microsoft is committing to make Windows 11 update free for Windows 10 users just like how Windows 10 was free for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users. The new Windows 11 version will be free for existing Windows 10 users.

Windows 11 upgrade system requirements

To install Windows 11, you will need a PC that meets the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. These requirements include: a 64-bit CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Once the next generation Windows is release, it will be delivered through Windows Update just how Windows 10 updates were release.

Windows 11 brings a host of new features including a new design, a Start menu overhaul, performance improvements, Android apps support and much more.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2021 9:43 PM IST

