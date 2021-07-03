Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

Microsoft Windows has had a its famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issue since Windows NT 3.1 (the first version of the Windows NT family, released in 1993). However, with its upcoming Windows 11 operating system, it is changing BSOD to black. This change was first spotted by The Verge. Also Read - Opera for Chromebooks is the world's first alternative browser optimised for Chrome OS

The company has started testing its new Black Screen of Death in Windows 11 preview earlier this week. However, it currently is not fully enabled. The shift could be happening to match the new black coloured login and shut down screens.

BSOD is a kernel error or bug check, which includes a dump of data that can help administrators diagnose hardware and memory faults.

To recall, Microsoft did introduce a few changes to the BSOD in Windows 8 back in 2012, when it added a sad face to the screen. It then in 2016 added QR codes. This time along we will only get to see the colour of the screen change from blue to black. Apart from the colour scheme, the BSOD looks similar to the one found in Windows 10.

According to The Verge, the new Windows 11 BSOD will continue to consist of the sad face, the stop code, QR code and the crash dump.

The current preview build of Windows 11 features a green BSOD, one that we have got used to seeing since 2016 for Windows Insider builds.

Microsoft has not provided any specific reason as to why it is changing the colour of the BSOD. However, we feel that Windows 11 being a visual overhaul to the Windows experience, the company wanted to change up all of the elements to make it look much fresher.