Windows 11 will estimate update installation time to plan installation

Microsoft is making several quality-of-life improvements with Windows 11, some of which were well documented at the event. However, there are many changes that users are discovering as they start adapting to the Insider Build of Windows 11. The UI changes are the obvious refreshments visible but there are some big changes with regards to how updates are handled. Also Read - Oppo F19 and a few others get a price hike in India: See new prices

Windows 11 will now give users an estimation of how long a Windows update will take to install. The estimation time is visible in the Windows Update page and even on the Power Option menu at the bottom of the new Start menu. Microsoft is apparently relying on AI models to make that estimation, as is pointed out by an XDA report. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India released for Android: How to download, claim free rewards, more

Windows 11 to make living with updates easier

The report talks about installing a .NET Framework update on the Windows 11 PC, which is shown as expected to get done in 5 minutes. However, the PC only took 30 seconds to reboot with the new update installed. Given that this is an early build of Windows, the error is justifiable. Probably in future builds, Microsoft will try to get the estimation closer to the actual time requirements. Also Read - Top 5 phones with 8GB RAM under Rs 20,000 in July: Realme 8 5G, Poco X3, Redmi Note 10 Pro

The feature seems small but in the large scheme of things, it can actually help you manage update installations throughout the day. You may have updates to your graphics card drivers and BIOS update, which paired with this estimation, can help you decide whether it would be fine installing it during lunchtime.

Windows 11 is itself expected to improve the update installation experience, as Panos Panay said during the Windows event. Update packages on Windows 11 will be up to 40 percent smaller than before. Moreover, the installation time is said to be much faster than what it takes in Windows 10. The idea is to let you keep using your PC while it installs it in the background and only does a regular reboot to apply them.

Windows 11 is currently available to members of the Insider ring and requires a modern PC to run smoothly. You can use the PC Health Check app to check the compatibility of Windows 11 with your device. Microsoft says that you need at least an 8th Gen Intel processor or newer, and AMD Zen 2 CPUs or newer to get started with Windows 11.