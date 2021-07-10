comscore Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10
News

Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10

Laptops

The new Windows 11 update could be rolled out each year alongside the Windows 10 fall update. After which, minor updates will continue to follow.

windows 11 update

Microsoft will be releasing its Windows 11 operating system later this year, and ahead of the release has revealed some key information on the update cycle of the new operating system (OS). In contrast to Windows 10’s two major software releases every year, Windows 11 will receive only one major release in a year. Also Read - Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

Though this news might not be what we were expecting as nobody wants less frequent updates. However, it could also mean that the number of bugs introduced with each update are lower. The new Windows 11 update could be rolled out each year alongside the Windows 10 fall update. Also Read - Windows 11: How to change the default web browser

Microsoft will support Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, Windows 11 Pro for Workstations, and Windows 10 Home for 24 months after their release, after which the users will have to upgrade to continue receiving more security patches. Whereas, Windows 11 Enterprise, Windows 11 Education, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise will be supported for 36 months. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 India launch imminent as pre-sale page goes live

As of now, we know that Microsoft will be releasing Windows 11 at some point in the Fall. However, the company has not provided us with a concrete date for the same. However, during its launch event, it did state that all major OEMs including Dell, HP, Asus, Acer and more already have Windows 11 ready laptops available in the market. Apart from this, the company is currently performing beta testing of the new OS under its Windows Insider programme.

Windows 10 upgrades

Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 with it releasing two major yearly updates. Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro Education, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations and Windows 10 Home will get 18 months of support. Whereas, Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows 10 Education, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will get 18 months of security updates for the H1 release and 30 months of updates for the H2 release.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 10, 2021 6:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10

PUBG New State pre-registrations for iOS to begin on this date, new trailer release: Watch here

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Poco M3 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30: Which 5G phone to go for based on usage?

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

Pokemon Go turns 5: 5 interesting facts that you might not know about the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10

Laptops

Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10
Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

News

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
Windows 11: How to change the default web browser

How To

Windows 11: How to change the default web browser
Asus Zenfone 8 India launch imminent as pre-sale page goes live

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 8 India launch imminent as pre-sale page goes live
Microsoft Windows 11 second Insider Preview build released: What's new

Laptops

Microsoft Windows 11 second Insider Preview build released: What's new

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Diamond Royale इवेंट हुआ शुरू, इस तरह जीत सकते हैं The Scarlet Groom Bundle

OPPO Reno6 Z गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, प्रोसेसर समेत कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 10th July: आज के रिडीम कोड में मिलेगा 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

BGMI Season 20 इस दिन होगा शुरू, नए सीजन के Battle Royal Pass की डिटेल्स हुई रिवील

Free Fire में फ्री Emotes कैसे पाएं, यहां जानें सबसे आसान तरीका

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10
Laptops
Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10
PUBG New State pre-registrations for iOS to begin on this date, new trailer release: Watch here

Gaming

PUBG New State pre-registrations for iOS to begin on this date, new trailer release: Watch here
Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details

Gaming

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 start date, how to participate, ticket price, how to book tickets, more details
Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

News

Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more
BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

Telecom

BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers