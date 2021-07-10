Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10

Microsoft will be releasing its Windows 11 operating system later this year, and ahead of the release has revealed some key information on the update cycle of the new operating system (OS). In contrast to Windows 10’s two major software releases every year, Windows 11 will receive only one major release in a year. Also Read - Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

Though this news might not be what we were expecting as nobody wants less frequent updates. However, it could also mean that the number of bugs introduced with each update are lower. The new Windows 11 update could be rolled out each year alongside the Windows 10 fall update.

Microsoft will support Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, Windows 11 Pro for Workstations, and Windows 10 Home for 24 months after their release, after which the users will have to upgrade to continue receiving more security patches. Whereas, Windows 11 Enterprise, Windows 11 Education, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise will be supported for 36 months.

As of now, we know that Microsoft will be releasing Windows 11 at some point in the Fall. However, the company has not provided us with a concrete date for the same. However, during its launch event, it did state that all major OEMs including Dell, HP, Asus, Acer and more already have Windows 11 ready laptops available in the market. Apart from this, the company is currently performing beta testing of the new OS under its Windows Insider programme.

Windows 10 upgrades

Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 with it releasing two major yearly updates. Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro Education, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations and Windows 10 Home will get 18 months of support. Whereas, Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows 10 Education, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will get 18 months of security updates for the H1 release and 30 months of updates for the H2 release.