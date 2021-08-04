Windows 365 now available to general public and businesses

Last month, Microsoft revealed Windows 365, which is essentially a cloud-based PC service for enterprise users. The service is now live for general public and is available in different configurations with different prices. Prices start at Rs 1,555 for the base configuration and go up to Rs 12,295 per month. The service itself is available in two configurations: Windows 365 Business and Windows 265 Enterprise. Also Read - Windows 11 out now in “reliable” beta version, allows Dev Channel users to switch

In India, the base plan comes of Rs 1,555 per month offers a configuration with a single virtual core processor, 2GB RAM and 64GB storage. Those seeking more can opt for the Rs 2,180 per month plan that offers two virtual cores and 4GB RAM. The top-end plan costs Rs 12,295 with the Windows Hybrid Benefit that offers eight virtual cores, 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Note that these are for those who already have a Windows license.

Windows 365 goes live for all

"Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organisations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location," Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO said at the company's 'Inspire 2021' event.

“Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience. You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices,” Wangui McKelvey, a general manager for Microsoft 365 quoted saying. This means that employees will be able to stream their Windows session from the same apps, tools, data, and ‘settings across’ Android devices, Macs, iPads, etc.

“With instant-on boot to their personal Cloud PC, users can stream all their applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device. Windows 365 provides the full PC experience in the cloud. The cloud also provides versatility in processing power and storage, enabling IT to scale up or down, based on their needs. With a choice of either Windows 10 or Windows 11,” the company mentions.

“Cloud PC is an exciting, new category of hybrid personal computing that turns any device into a personalised, productive, and secure digital workspace,” Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Microsoft 365 cited on the occasion.