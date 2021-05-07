Windows 95 era icons from Windows 10 gone before Sun Valley update

If you like the classic Windows 95 era themes on your Windows 10 PC, you will need to bid goodbye to a part of it. Ahead of major “Sun Valley” design upgrade, Microsoft is removing the classic app icons from Windows 10 in the current preview builds. This is in line with the addition of new icons added to Windows 10 for revamping the interface. Also Read - Windows 10 takes another step towards easing wireless audio streaming with latest update

The removal of icons was confirmed by a Windows Latest report, revealing a new set of icons for several system apps. The new icons have a design that goes with upcoming visual update planned for Windows 10. Microsoft has got rid of the icons representing the hibernation mode, globe, networking, floppy disks, etc. Also Read - Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

Windows 10 icons revamped ahead of Sun Valley update

Most of the new icons follow the design theme seen previously on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Launcher for Android devices. Microsoft has also been revamping icons for other system apps like Recycle Bin, Settings, Folders and more. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched in India alongside Surface Hub 2S 85-inch

With new icons, Microsoft is readying Windows 10 for a modern makeover. The Sun Valley update expected to arrive in June 2021 promises major UI changes to make Windows 10 get a new face that’s akin to modern OSes like macOS Linux. Microsoft has delivered design updates throughout Windows 10’s life in the form of minor changes.

Microsoft will introduce a new Fluent Design language with rounded corners and better visual effects to make the most out of modern-day PCs. A previous leak gave us a glimpse at the revamped Action Center that looks more akin to the notification center from macOS, Chrome OS and Android. Windows is also said to get a different interface for tablets and touch devices.

On the other hand, Microsoft recently tweeted about its new default font for Microsoft Office apps and services. The long-used Calibri font has done its duty as the default font since its introduction in 2007 and will now be replaced by one of the five new fonts. Users can choose what font would they like to see as the default font on future Microsoft products and services.