Microsoft’s own tool for determining device compatibility- the PC health check app tells you if your computer meets the requirements to run Windows 11 is now rolling out for Windows 10, version 2004, and later devices. The health check app comes with a dashboard through which you can monitor your system’s health and troubleshoot to improve its performance. However, Microsoft will not install PC health checks on Windows 11 devices. Also Read - Intel launches 12th Gen Alder Lake chips: Core i9-12900K claimed to be world’s best gaming processor

Microsoft said on its support page that the app would be downloaded and installed automatically from Windows Update. Earlier, the app was available as an optional 13MB download on Microsoft’s website. You can also do it manually from the Windows Update Catalog using the tag KB5005463. Also Read - How to take a screenshot on PC in simple steps

How to get the PC Health Check app

Go to settings Head over to Update and security Click on windows update You will find the link to download and install in ‘Optional Updates Available.’

If you want to uninstall the app, you can follow these simple steps

Go to Apps Click on apps and features Tap on the app list You will see Windows PC health check Click uninstall

Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 45,000 in October 2021: Dell Inspiron 3515, Acer Aspire 5, more

Microsoft’s health app still checks the system requirements for Windows 11, which include a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 included and enabled, a graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, WDDM 2.0 driver, and UEFI secure boot enabled.

The key features in the Health Check app include viewing the battery capacity, back up and sync, windows update, storage capacity, and managing start-up programs. Additionally, the app provides additional tips to improve overall PC health and performance. Interestingly, PC Health Check users will not be able to turn off automatic updates.

Microsoft recently relaunched the PC Health Check app for everyone as the app was not matching up with the latest Windows 11 updates and requirements. Reports claimed that the app was not giving enough information to people as to why their devices are not compatible with Windows 11.

How to upgrade to Windows 11