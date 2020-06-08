Work from Home: Best laptops available right now

Work from home, a new phenomenon impacting millions of people, has evoked mixed response. One thing has become quite clear that a large number of people can continue to work from home even after this pandemic is over. However, this work from home comes at a cost. A survey has even found that most people find working from home to be stressful. This is mainly because of extended work hours but another survey also found that remote work will be the legacy of pandemic. Also Read - Work from home: Wireless headphones under Rs 5,000 worth buying

In a situation like this, we recommend making technology work for you. At BGR India, we have been trying to make technology work in a way that it eases working from home. From standing desks to reliable internet connection, we already told you about essential gadgets to maintain productivity. Now, in this article, we are going to look at some of the laptops that can help you achieve productivity on the go.

Apple MacBook Air champions Work from home

Apple MacBook Air is the laptop designed with work from home in mind. Actually, it is a laptop designed for remote work situations. First time when it launched, Steve Jobs pulled it out of an envelope to demonstrate its thin profile. This profile allows it to be balanced easily anywhere, whether it is a coffee shop or your kitchen table. The newest MacBook Air even has Apple’s Magic Keyboard so you can type more and worry less. The Core i3 model is priced at Rs 92,990 while the Core i5 model will set you back by Rs 1,22,990. Also Read - Work from home: Here is a look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 can be described as the MacBook Air running Windows 10. In other words, you are getting a precisioned machine with great build quality and best-in-class performance. One area where it totally beats other Windows machines is the way the operating system works. On Surface, Windows works without any hindrance or hiccups and does not come with any preloaded bloatware.

This year, it comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. The 13.5-inch model comes equipped with 10th gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor with Iris Plus graphics. The 15-inch model uses AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processor and Vega 9 or Vega 11 Graphics. Both the laptops are rated for up to 11.5 hours and support enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello, Firmware TPM. The Surface Laptop 3 starts at Rs 98,999 in India.

Dell XPS 13

There are laptops and then there is the Dell XPS 13. This may not be the enterprise lineup device like the Latitude series but it does offer premium design and excellent security options. The XPS 13 is a thin and light device with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 chipset, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The design of the XPS 13 can be described as second to none and Dell has finally fixed the placement of the webcam. It starts at Rs 1,22,619, which puts it in the same territory as Apple MacBook Air.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 is designed for work from home

Lenovo ThinkBook series is a modern device designed with remote work in mind. This design language makes it a great fit for work from home scenario. Priced starting at Rs 37,020, the ThinkBook 14 comes with up to 10th gen Core processor, Windows 10, 14-inch FHD display, up to 24GB of memory and 1TB PCIe SSD or 2TB HDD. It also has a built-in fingerprint sensor and 45Whr battery rated for up to 9 hours. It has a good selection of ports and supports WiFi 6 as well.

HP Chromebook x360

Some of us might not need a laptop that is packed with the latest processor and graphics chipset. Instead, we need a laptop that is reliable and easy to use during work from home. If your requirement falls in that category and you live your work life web browser, then look no further than HP Chromebook x360. This convertible laptop is not only convenient to use but also extremely reliable. Priced starting at Rs 29,990, this Chrome OS device is much cheaper than its Windows counterparts.