News

Xiaomi could soon launch affordable Redmibooks in India

Laptops

The new series of laptops from the company will be targeted at the budget buyers who want a basic computing machine.

  • Published: June 13, 2020 7:42 PM IST
redmibook 14 1

Xiaomi could bring its affordable range notebooks to India. The company had launched its Mi Notebook series few days back but people found it going beyond the budget segment. This has probably forced Xiaomi to decide that people are looking out for budget laptop options as well. According to report, the company could bring its Redmibook series to fill up the space in the sub Rs 30,000 segment. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 set to launch on the global stage; teaser hints at July launch

Sources quoted in the report say the Redmibooks could make their debut around August this year. Xiaomi is expected to bring a different variant of these laptops to the Indian market. Something they have also done with the Mi Notebook for the country. The budget notebook segment in India could definitely use some freshness. And with the Redmibooks buyers can get another option worth looking at. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta skinned with MIUI

This way, Xiaomi can repeat its smartphone formula, by having two different series. It can target the premium segment with the Mi Notebook, while the budget buyers can go for the Redmibook. With many people now working out of home and schools running virtually, demand for laptops has gone up. Most of these consumers are looking for budget laptops, and Xiaomi can surely try its luck with these buyers. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook, Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition laptops launched in India; check details

Mi Notebook India launch

Xiaomi just launched the Mi NoteBook series of high-end laptops in India. The launch saw the brand launch two new laptops with four variants. These are the Mi NoteBook and Mi NoteBook Horizon edition. Both the laptops feature 14-inch displays and thin bezels with over 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The laptops are powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors. Instead of competing in the budget segment, the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook laptops will compete with other brands like Asus, HP, Acer, and Dell. The series will be the first laptops by Xiaomi in the Indian market, and will be powerful options to those looking for a performance oriented machine to work from home.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 13, 2020 7:42 PM IST

