Xiaomi Mi Laptop India launch teased by MD Manu Kumar Jain

The latest teaser by Xiaomi Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain suggests that the brand is all set to launch its first Mi Laptop in India.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 4:12 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi laptop

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first Mi Laptop in India, as per the latest teaser. The company’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has shared a video, which hints at India launch of Mi Laptop. The reason why it could be a Xiaomi laptop is that the video shows a laptop and a few tipsters have already claimed that a new laptop will arrive soon. Now that users can purchase non-essential items, and those who are staying at home might be in need of a laptop, this seems like a smart move.

Last month, Xiaomi launched a Mi Robot Vacuum in India in order to help lessen daily household chores. The company is launching new products at the right time to help consumers. At the end of April, tipster Ishan Agarwal said that in an online meeting with retailers, Jain informed them that Mi/Redmi laptops will soon be launched in India. Slashleak also recently claimed that a RedmiBook laptop will be launched in the month of June.

Watch: Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

However, it seems that Xiaomi has plans to launch a Mi-branded laptop in India. Jain didn’t reveal the name of the product, but is expected to share the details soon. Last year in October, the brand launched a Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition laptop in China. This Xiaomi Mi Laptop ships with a dual fan system for temperature management, a 1080p full-HD display, and up to 1TB storage options.

The device runs Windows 10 operating system. The Mi Laptop packs the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. It is paired with up to 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. Xiaomi could launch this laptop or take the wraps off the newly launched RedmiBook 16 with Mi branding in India. The price of this RedmiBook laptop starts from RMB 3,999, which is approximately Rs 42,420 in India.

